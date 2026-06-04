This beautiful lakeside town with 3 dreamy beaches is one of Ontario's 'best' places to live

Pack your bags!

An aerial view of a lake. Right: A historic street.

A small town in Ontario.

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Lead Writer, Travel

If your dream day involves strolling along a sandy waterfront, browsing local boutiques and soaking up small-town charm, this lakeside Ontario town may be worth a closer look.

Nestled on the edge of a sparkling lake, it boasts beautiful beaches, picturesque streets lined with independent shops, and quaint cafes, making it a dreamy spot to call home.

Narcity Canada asked readers on Facebook to share their picks for the best places to live in Ontario, and this charming beachside village was among the recommendations.

Set on the shores of Lake Huron, Goderich is a picturesque beach town that has earned the nickname "Canada's prettiest town." With its scenic waterfront and charming streets, it's no surprise readers recommend living here.

The town's historic core is filled with independent boutiques, cute cafes, restaurants and local businesses. While you won't find the endless shopping options of a major city, you can enjoy everyday conveniences alongside a slower pace of life.

One of Goderich's biggest draws is its beautiful beaches. The town is home to three picturesque beaches where you can spend warm days relaxing by the lake, taking a dip in the clear water or watching the sun set over Lake Huron.

The community takes on a different kind of beauty during the colder months. Snow-covered streets, festive decorations and glowing local shops create a charming winter atmosphere. This season can bring lots of snow and cold temperatures, so be prepared to cozy up at home and hibernate.

Beyond the shoreline, there are several attractions to explore, including the Huron County Museum, the historic Huron County Gaol and the oldest Canadian light station on Lake Huron.

Nature enthusiasts can also take advantage of the area's scenic walking routes, including the Menesetung Bridge trail. The restored railway bridge offers sweeping views of both the Maitland River and Lake Huron, making it one of the region's most photo-worthy spots.

According to the town's website, "Goderich is a growing community and the largest urban community in Huron County" and offers "quality childcare, healthcare, top-notch schools, state-of-the-art recreation, dozens of active community and sporting groups/service clubs, as well as government and community services," among other amenities.

So, what are the real estate prices like in "Canada's prettiest town"? According to Zolo's housing market report, the average home in Goderich costs $614,259 in May 2026, making it more affordable than many major cities.

If you're thinking of moving to a quieter, charming town, this Ontario beach community might be just what you're looking for.

Goderich Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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