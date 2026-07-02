This beautiful town steps from 3 blue-water beaches is one of Ontario's best spots to live
You can spend your days by the lake.
If your ideal lifestyle looks like wandering a sandy shoreline, popping into cute local shops, and soaking up that small-town feel, this lakeside Ontario spot might be your kind of place.
Sitting right on the edge of a shimmering lake, it comes with beach access, postcard-worthy streets filled with independent boutiques, and cozy cafés to enjoy.
When Narcity Canada asked readers on Facebook to share their picks for the best places to live in Ontario, this charming beachside village was one of the spots mentioned in the comments.
Perched along the shores of Lake Huron, Goderich is a scenic beach town that's known as "Canada's prettiest town." With its picture-perfect waterfront and historic streets, it's easy to see why readers point to it as a dream place to live.
Its old-world downtown is packed with independent boutiques, cozy cafés, and restaurants. While you won't find the big-city shopping sprawl here, you can still get the everyday essentials.
One of the most distinctive things about Goderich's downtown is its unusual layout. The historic area is built around an eight-sided "Square," which serves as the community's central hub. From here, you're just a short drive or walk to the scenic shoreline.
One of the town's biggest highlights is its beaches. Goderich is home to three beautiful beaches where you can spend summer days lounging by the water, swimming in the clear lake, or watching the sun sink over Lake Huron.
In winter, the town shifts into a quieter, more relaxed pace. Snow-covered streets, festive storefronts, and glowing shop windows create a cozy seasonal charm. It does get cold and snowy, so be prepared to spend some time indoors.
Beyond the shoreline, there's plenty to explore, from the Huron County Museum to the historic Huron County Gaol and even the oldest Canadian light station on Lake Huron.
There's also a lineup of seasonal events that add to the town's small-town feel. In the summer, you can head to the Piping Down the Sun event, which features a pipe band playing as the sun sets, while the Friday Night Markets offer shopping, dining, and community spirit.
Goderich offers several scenic walking routes, including the Menesetung Bridge trail, which offers sweeping views of both the Maitland River and Lake Huron. The restored railway bridge is one of the area's most photogenic spots, especially at golden hour.
According to the town's website, "Goderich is a growing community and the largest urban community in Huron County" and offers "quality childcare, healthcare, top-notch schools, state-of-the-art recreation, dozens of active community and sporting groups/service clubs, as well as government and community services," among other amenities.
But what does it actually cost to buy a home in "Canada's prettiest town"? According to Zolo's housing market report, the average home in Goderich was priced at $540,276 in June 2026, which is still below what you'll find in many major Canadian cities.
For anyone considering a move to a quieter, more scenic lifestyle, readers say this Lake Huron community is one of the best spots to live in the province.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.