This Ontario lakeside town with sandy beaches and pastel shops is like a European summer escape
It looks like it was plucked from a storybook.
This lakeside village is so charming, you'll forget you're in Ontario. Offering storybook streets, colourful shops, blue-water views, sandy shores, and old-world charm, it looks as if it were plucked from a storybook.
The town is even more magical during the dummer months, when you can dine on sun-filled patios, stroll the flower-lined streets, fill up on ice cream, and wander barefoot along the beaches.
If you're looking for a laid-back summer day trip or weekend getaway, this spot is worth keeping in mind.
Bayfield is a quaint, hidden gem perched along the shores of Lake Huron. According to the town's website, it's a "Hallmark experience" with "one-of-a-kind boutique shopping, unique restaurants, wineries, breweries, hiking, accommodations, and more."
The downtown "oozes charm" and is dotted with colourful boutiques and eateries waiting to be explored. You'll feel like you've stepped into a coastal European village as you browse for clothing, home decor, gifts, and more.
Market29 is worth checking out. The venue, which began as a Christmas pop-up, features everything from artisanal crafts to gourmet treasures and local baked goods.
Don't miss out on a stop at Rosie's Ice Cream Shoppe, a pastel-coloured store serving delicious frozen treats.
Bayfield has several picturesque beaches to explore, including Pier Beach, the most popular section of the shore, and Howard Beach, accessible via a scenic staircase.
From charming parks to lively seasonal festivals, there's no shortage of ways to spend a summer day in the village.
With lakeside charm and enchanting Hallmark vibes, this small town is a little slice of summer paradise.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.