Ontario's most beautiful lake has dreamy white-sand beaches and cozy harbour towns

It's a summer paradise.

A person on a sandy beach. Right: An aerial view of a beach.

A beach in Ontario.

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Lead Writer, Travel

Summer weather is here, and there's no better way to enjoy the sunshine than relaxing by a lake. Ontario has so many picturesque bodies of water where you can go for a dip and lounge on the shores, and readers say this spot is the most beautiful in the province.

With endless sparkling waves, long stretches of white sand, hidden beaches, and cozy harbour towns, it's a breathtaking summer paradise worth exploring.

We asked readers on Facebook to share what they consider the "most beautiful" lake in the province, and this majestic body of water was among the spots mentioned.

Lake Huron is a sandy oasis shared by Ontario and Michigan. It's "one of the most unique lakes on Earth" and the second-largest of the Great Lakes, as well as the fourth-largest in the world, according to the Great Lakes Guide.

Its shoreline, the longest of all the Great Lakes, is dotted with breathtaking beaches, turquoise waters, sand dunes, enchanting villages, shipwrecks, and more, making it especially beautiful to visit during the summer months.

You can visit some of the small towns sprinkled along the shoreline, perfect for a day trip or a weekend escape.

Goderich, known as Canada's "prettiest" town, is home to quaint streets, a lighthouse, and three scenic beaches where you can soak up some sun.

You can also head to spots like Bayfield, which looks like it was plucked from a storybook, or Grand Bend, dubbed "Florida North."

Other enchanting towns to explore include Southampton and Port Elgin. These communities offer lake views, local restaurants, quaint boutiques, and charming cafes, so there's no shortage of spots to explore.

Bring a bathing suit! Lake Huron is renowned for its beaches and is home to some of the world's longest freshwater beaches, including Sauble Beach (11 kilometres) and Wasaga Beach (14 kilometres).

You can also enjoy sandy shorelines at spots like Port Elgin, where you'll find six white-sand beaches, which are "some of the nicest beaches on Lake Huron."

Lake Huron is home to several attractions and places to explore, including Pinery Provincial Park, which boasts rolling dunes and kilometres of sand, and the Bruce Peninsula, which divides Georgian Bay of Lake Huron from the lake's main basin.

You can hike your way to breathtaking lookouts, discover natural wonders like the Grotto, and enjoy activities like lighthouse tours, cruises, and scuba diving.

Or, take a ferry to Manitoulin Island, the world's largest freshwater island, home to sandy beaches, stunning hikes, a waterfall, and more.

If you're looking for a lake destination to visit this summer, readers say Lake Huron is the most beautiful in the province.

Great Lakes Guide website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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