Ontario is home to a mini Venice with winding canals and it's a dream spot to live in Canada
It has over 18 kilometres of waterways.
If you've ever dreamed of trading busy streets for waterfront views and a slower pace of life, this hidden Ontario community might be exactly what you're looking for.
Filled with winding canals, peaceful scenery, and endless opportunities to get out on the water, this charming destination has some Canadians dreaming of moving there.
On Narcity Canada's Facebook page, we asked readers which Canadian small town they'd most love to live in, and this picturesque waterfront community was one of the answers.
Less than two hours from Toronto, Lagoon City is a unique destination tucked along the shores of Lake Simcoe.
Its network of more than 18 kilometres of canals has earned it the nickname "The Venice of Ontario." While it may not be Italy, it offers picturesque views and a peaceful lifestyle.
Residents have access to two private beaches, along with canals where you can go boating, kayaking, paddleboarding and enjoy summer days to the fullest.
There are also green spaces and scenic walking areas that add to the relaxed atmosphere.
While it's a quiet community without the hustle and bustle of a major city, you're still close to everyday conveniences.
Charming towns like Beaverton are just a short drive away, while Barrie is less than an hour from the community.
According to the Township of Ramara, the area is "the ideal place to live, with its small-town feel, picturesque views, and a strong sense of community."
The township also says it offers "a touch of urban lifestyle in beautiful rural surroundings," giving residents the best of both worlds.
For anyone wondering whether it's affordable, Zolo reports the average home price in the Township of Ramara was $709,507 in July 2026, making it a more budget-friendly option than larger cities such as Toronto.
With postcard-worthy canals, beautiful waterfront scenery and a serene small-town lifestyle, it's easy to see why readers picked this Ontario gem as one of the places they'd love to call home.
Orillia & Lake Country Tourism website
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.