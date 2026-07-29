If I were moving to Toronto these are the only 3 neighbourhoods I would consider living in
Take it from a local...
Toronto brings a different vibe to every neighbourhood in the city, so when moving here, it's hard to decide which one lands with you.
Toronto isn't a city with one downtown. Every neighbourhood feels like its own little universe. Some are built around nightlife. Others revolve around family life, coffee shops, parks, or the lake. You could move just a few blocks away and feel like you're living in an entirely different city. That's the appeal with Toronto.
If I were moving to Toronto for the first time, I would start by figuring out what kind of vibe I give off. Luckily, I already know what I'm looking for, and if I were making that choice today, there are only three neighbourhoods I'd seriously consider. Not because they're the cheapest (as if anywhere is), but because each offers a version of the city I love.
Roncesvalles
Yes, yes, yes to Roncesvalles,100 times over. If someone told me seven years ago that I'd be picking Roncesvalles over downtown centre, I wouldn't have believed you, but Roncy is one of those neighbourhoods that wins you over, and I think it's finally having its moment in the city spotlight.
My good friend Julia is a real estate agent, and she told me that the most requested neighbourhood she's gotten in Toronto in the past two years is Roncesvalles, and to all her sweet and loyal customers I say: STAY AWAY FROM RONCY IT'S MINE!
Roncy has all the charm of old-world Toronto sandwiched between the hustle and bustle of new Toronto. While it has tons of trendy cafes and beautifully curated specialty shops, it never feels like it's trying too hard. It's the kind of neighbourhood where people know their barista, shop at the same butcher every week, and chat on their front porches with their friends.
Everything is within walking distance. You can start your morning grabbing what I think is one of the city's best breakfast sandwiches from Gold Standard, wander through independent bookstores, browse specialty home stores and finish your afternoon exploring High Park before ending the evening with a movie at the historic Revue Cinema.
High Park is Toronto's largest public park, so to have that practically in your backyard with year-round programming is a game changer in a city as tight as ours. Shakespeare under the stars in the summer, cherry blossoms blooming in the spring, skating in the winter, and visiting the storied High Park Zoo in the fall. Being able to trade walking the streets for walking the trails is a major win in a highly populated city like Toronto. Jus like Hannah Montana, here in Roncy, you can manage to have the best of both worlds.
The food scene in Roncy punches well above its weight class. The Alimentari Italian Grocer is one of the few spots in the city that resembles the Italian bakeries I'd pop into growing up in an Italian suburb. Home to Cafe Polonez, one of Matty Matheson's regularly visited restaurants in the city, and trust when we say he knows ball; here they're serving up authentic Polish comfort food with decades of experience serving the families of the community amongst worldwide politicians.
While age in a neighbourhood can sometimes be a hindrance, here it only makes it that much more connected. Streetcars run straight down Roncesvalles Ave. while Dundas West Station is only a short walk away, making commuting downtown relatively painless.
#2. The Entertainment District
You heard me say Roncesvalles and thought this girl is OLD! She's practically a geezer. But the truth is, despite how much one version of myself loves to wander the streets and stumble upon a specialty cheese shop, the other side isn't ready to give up the energy of King West.
I know I've made fun of King West before, and I stand by every word — but the energy on this side of the city is unbeatable.
And here's the thing most newcomers don't realize: once you head east of Spadina Avenue, the entire neighbourhood changes. This is the part of King West where I'd actually want to live. You're surrounded by some of Toronto's biggest cultural landmarks. TIFF Lightbox is right there, meaning movie lovers (like myself) can experience the festival every September in their own front yards.
A few blocks down, you'll find Roy Thomson Hall, the Royal Alexandra Theatre, Princess of Wales Theatre, and David Pecaut Square. Between these hubs of culture and community, something is always happening.
The food options are endless, with PAI serving some of the best Thai food in the city. Or, head over to Wellington Market and make grabbing lunch ridiculously easy. It's also within walking distance of The Well, Queen Street West, countless cafes and, most importantly... endless nightlife.
Need to catch a train out of the city? Make day trips and visits to family easy with Union Station right there. Want to watch a Jays game or a concert? Rogers Centre and Scotiabank Arena are your neighbours.
Living here means trading your sleep schedule for the remainder of your lease, but you'll never make as many memories anywhere else.
#3. The Beaches
...And back to being old. I'm going to level with you all: as a woman in her late 20s, at some point I need to make the leap and give it up. I'm not saying give up the city or give up the clubs. But maybe give up the $400-over-budget rental prices for a downtown city centre spot that only fits a single-seater couch.
The Beaches doesn't feel like downtown Toronto at all — and in this case, that's the win. Some mornings it can feel like a lakeside town. Instead of skyscrapers, you wake up to tree-lined streets and century homes. Instead of a concrete jungle, it's more like a waterfront, boardwalk, sandy beaches side of the city that brings in all the sounds of Lake Ontario.
It's not hard to romanticize life here, especially for someone hesitant to move to the city because of all the hustle and bustle. Grab your coffee on Queen Street East before walking down to the water and spending an afternoon reading in Kew Gardens, or catching a movie at the Fox Theatre.
Queen East is honestly slept on. The talk is always all about Queen West, but the East End has some of my favourite collections of independent shops and restaurants. Find me a better restaurant than Old Seoul Tavern, I dare you.
Unlike downtown, people here genuinely know how to slow down. So, getting into the core may take a little longer, and the streetcar ride isn't as quick as simply walking to work, as it might be in the Entertainment District. But it's a part of the city you move to on purpose to consciously slow down. The kind of place where you make the intentional choice to bike to work and find ways to truly live in the present.
I think The Beaches is perfect for someone who wants balance; maybe you're raising a family, working remotely, or just prefer hearing waves over traffic.
The beautiful thing about Toronto is that no two neighbourhoods feel the same. It's one of those cities that welcomes everyone and fits into your life in every season.
Entertainment District feels like moving to the city for the first time in my early 20s and discovering all it has to offer. Roncesvalles feels like the more seasoned version of myself, the one who doesn't get F.O.M.O when she's home for the night on a Thursday and actually wakes up early on the weekends by choice (the late 20s version of myself). The Beaches is my future, the slower-paced version of myself that's raising a family in the city.
There are plenty of incredible neighbourhoods across Toronto, but these are the only three that would make my shortlist. Until I change my mind again five years from now, because let's be real, this city is never consistent and never boring.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.