9 underrated spots in Toronto that deserve way more hype (from a local)
Looking for something to do this weekend?
I say it pretty much once a week, but I think Toronto's trend culture is annoying. We move on way too quickly, crowning a new "it" spot every other week.
The Toronto influencer culture has taken over this city, sending massive crowds to new "hidden gems" almost every day. I mean, of course, I love a good trend, because I'm an insatiable glutton, let's be real, I'm a true Torontonian just like the rest of you. I just think the powers that be (Toronto influencers) can sometimes get it wrong. In a city filled with incredible pockets on every corner, how do the gods that be (still Toronto influencers) decide which of them are worthy of sharing and which are not?
I reckon that there are a fair number of spots scattered across this city that deserve way more love. Actually, I more than reckon – I know, and I'm here to use my power to share them.
#1. Masa Deli
So the first thing you need to know about this list is that you might know all the spots on it. I'm not really making a list of hidden gems, but if that's what you're looking for, good thing I already wrote it – so go read it.
This list is more about the spots across the city that I don't see getting the love they deserve. This one I, too, fall victim to. The issue with this city is we're spoiled; here we have the Gold Standard, and so rarely do we talk about other breakfast sandwiches.
But as a certified breakfast sandwich lover, I can't survive on just one. The beauty of the sandwich is the variety in this city. And dare I say that I love Masa Deli just as much as I love Gold Standard. I actually don't think I can choose. DON'T MAKE ME!!!
But somehow, every time I mention Masa Deli, I'm met with blank stares. How is it that more people don't know about this spot?
With locations on Dovercourt and Queen East, Masa Deli has become one of my favourite breakfast spots in the city. Their breakfast burritos are truly incredible, and that's not just because they're among the few I can find in this city. Stuffed with perfectly cooked eggs, paired with a gourmet McDonald's-like hash brown, and house-made chorizo.
Their breakfast sandwiches are stuffed with thick-cut sausage, crunchy pickles, and folded scrambled eggs, then placed on top of an English muffin smothered in aioli and an in-house habanero hot sauce that makes them feel more like a burger than a breakfast.
And trust me when I say, the real star of the show is that homemade orange habanero hot sauce. It's bright, vinegary, spicy, and available in a large bottle to bring home.
#2. Craig's Cookies
Yes, everybody knows Craig's Cookies.
But they don't get enough credit. Over the last few years, Toronto has collectively lost its mind over every new oversized cookie shop that opens. Crumbl. Andrea's Cookies. The next viral bakery around the corner.
Meanwhile, Craig's is the ORIGINAL. Craig's started the cookie mania in this city, and they deserve all the credit.
Their rotating menu literally never misses; every cookie nails that perfect balance of sweet, but you can still taste that salt in their batter.
Beyond the cookies themselves, Craig's has built something community-focused. A spot that regularly partners with organizations such as Friends of Ruby, The Native Women's Association of Canada, and MADD Canada through fundraising cookies and charitable campaigns.
Sometimes the original is still the best. We don't need to move on to the next trendiest spot so quickly.
#3. Riverdale Farm
Correct me if I'm wrong, but I think most Torontonians haven't visited Riverdale Farm since their fifth-grade field trip?
Which is a shame, because it's honestly one of the most peaceful places in the city. In the heart of Cabbagetown, this historic city-operated farm hides, having been around since 1888, right in the middle of the city. It's almost unbelievable, this rural refuge within the borders of our hustling and bustling concrete jungle.
Goats, pigs, sheep, horses, cows, chickens, and ducks alike live across this beautiful seven-and-a-half-acre property, with historic buildings, winding pathways, and ponds making it feel more like a countryside escape.
It's also connected to Riverdale Park West, making it the perfect addition to an afternoon picnic.
Call it city girl summer meets Hannah Montana/Miley Cyrus Summer: Butterfly Fly Away Summer.
#4. High Park Zoo
In the same vein (because that's the way my brain works), the High Park Zoo. Underrated.
I don't think enough people realize Toronto has an actual zoo inside High Park. Like, yes, of course, everyone knows High Park, but this city has so much public programming that people don't know about.
Far fewer people actually wander over to see the bison, llamas, highland cattle, peacocks, deer, emus, and capybaras than you would imagine. I mean, it's a peacock? In the city?
The zoo almost disappeared entirely after proposed budget cuts about a decade ago, before a small community of believers helped save it. Today, it's still free to visit and beautifully maintained as one of the city's most charming attractions. But just because we have peacocks in the city today does not mean we'll have peacocks in the city tomorrow; we must take advantage.
Give the city a reason to keep the peacocks!
#5. Sir Casimir Gzowski Park
Sunset at the beach
Lauren DiBenedetto | Narcity
I swear, if you all ruin this spot for me, I'm never telling you anything ever again.
Every summer, thousands of people cram themselves into Riverdale Park East for the sunset. Meanwhile, one of my favourite sunset spots sits quietly empty along the waterfront.
I'm convinced Sir Casimir Gzowski Park isn't as popular as Riverdale Park solely because its name is harder to remember, even though this spot offers sandy beaches, skyline views, and some of the prettiest evening light in the city.
There's something about watching the sun disappear behind Toronto while sitting on the beach that makes the city feel a little calmer than usual.
And I've watched enough sunsets there to confidently say it's one of the best in the city. Certainly better than Riverdale Park, it just goes to show you the trendiest isn't always the best.
#6. Roncesvalles
I can see the emails in my inbox already: "How many times are you going to talk about Roncesvalles?"
I'LL STOP TALKING ABOUT RONCESVALLES WHEN PEOPLE START APPRECIATING IT.
Ten years ago, it was Queen West. Five years ago, it became Ossington. Now everyone is predicting Geary Avenue.
Through all of it, Roncesvalles has already been there, standing in as one of the city's trendiest strips. The intersection (literally) of culture, history, and charm. It manages to have both city institutions and new, up-and-coming trendy spots.
You can start your morning with ONE (only one because HELLO MASA DELI) of the city's best breakfast sandwiches at Gold Standard, grab a coffee from Reunion or Cherry Bomb, browse these independent bookstores or home finishings, spend the afternoon in High Park (hey, maybe you can go to the zoo?) and catch a movie at the Revue Cinema. Finally, finish your day off with some Polish comfort food at Cafe Polonez.
It has old Toronto charm without feeling frozen in time.
#7. Buon Riso
I'm calling this one early, and then I'm going to tell everyone that I said it first!
Chef Kaitlyn Lasagna's new pop-up, Buon Riso, is bringing Roman-style suppli to Toronto, and I have a feeling we're all going to pretend we discovered it first in a year, but again, let's put it in writing: I told you so!
These crispy fried rice balls are filled with molten mozzarella and rich tomato sauce. With plans for nostalgic flavour combinations inspired by childhood comfort foods, I'm excited to see what comes next.
It's still operating as a pop-up rather than a permanent residency, but that's exactly why I'm mentioning it now.
Sometimes the fun is getting in before everyone else.
#8. Shops at Don Mills
I'm actually laughing as I write this one because, of course, you know this one, but hear me out. When people talk about malls in this city, the Eaton Centre seems to be the one that everyone mentions.
And listen, we all know my opinion on the Eaton Centre already, so maybe I'm biased, but The Shops at Don Mills has so much more to love?
Yes, they're further out from the heart of this city's downtown, but that's what makes them so great.
The outdoor shopping centre makes me feel like I've been temporarily transported to California, especially during the summer when everyone is walking between patios with iced coffees in hand.
Between the mix of restaurants, boutiques, home stores, and one of the few Anthropologie locations in this city, it's one of my favourite places to spend an afternoon.
Sometimes it's nice to shop without fluorescent mall lighting.
#9. TIFF Light Box
My favourite spot in the city
Lauren DiBenedetto | Narcity
Am I biased because I used to work there?
Absolutely.
Do I have a bit of a weird obsession with TIFF?
For sure.
But also, am I still right?
ALSO YES.
The TIFF Lightbox is one of Toronto's greatest cultural institutions, and I honestly think we take it for granted. I don't think people realize that not every city has a dedicated film hub like this, let alone one that hosts an 11-day, star-studded event every year.
Sure, everyone knows about the festival, but aside from the two weeks of September that TIFF transforms this city, TIFF is home to restored classics, international films that never receive wide releases, anniversary screenings, director Q&As, and conversations with some of the biggest filmmakers in the world, all under one roof.
You don't have to wait until September and the festival to experience TIFF. The programming runs year-round, and it's one of the easiest ways to discover films you otherwise never would've seen.
Even after working there, I still find myself checking the schedule every month.
Toronto loves chasing the next big thing, but sometimes the places that deserve the most attention have been sitting in front of us all along.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.