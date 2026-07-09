Government of Canada is hiring for jobs that pay almost $40 an hour in these cities
You don't need any work experience.
There are government of Canada jobs in cities across the country.
The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is hiring for positions that pay close to $40 an hour.
As part of the Federal Student Work Experience Program, there are 340 openings for Student Border Services Officers.
The positions are located in Abbotsford, Calgary, Dorval, Edmonton, Halifax, Hamilton, Kelowna, Mississauga, Montreal, Ottawa, Prince Rupert, Quebec City, Regina, Richmond, Saskatoon, Sidney, St. John's, Toronto, Vancouver, Victoria, Whitehorse, and Winnipeg.
Student Border Services Officers work at international airports, international mail processing centres, cruise ship operations, and telephone reporting centres.
The duties of this job include:
- engaging with the public
- interviewing travellers
- examining documents
- verifying declarations and goods
- referring travellers and goods for further examination
The work term is from the end of April 2027 to early September 2027, and the position is full-time.
If you still meet the eligibility criteria for the Federal Student Work Experience Program, you could be rehired to work part-time during the Fall 2027 and Winter 2028 terms.
The salary for these CBSA jobs is $17.75 to $38.38 per hour.
To be eligible to apply and be hired as a Student Border Services Officer, you must meet all of the following requirements:
- be a full-time student in a post-secondary accredited academic institution throughout the entire hiring process during the Fall 2026 and Winter 2027 academic terms
- be returning to full-time studies in Fall 2027
- be at least 18 years old by the time training starts in April 2027
CBSA said preference will be given to Canadian citizens and permanent residents.
The closing date is September 17, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Student Border Services Officer
Salary: $17.75 to $38.38 an hour
Company: Canada Border Services Agency
Location: Abbotsford, Calgary, Dorval, Edmonton, Halifax, Hamilton, Kelowna, Mississauga, Montreal, Ottawa, Prince Rupert, Quebec City, Regina, Richmond, Saskatoon, Sidney, St. John's, Toronto, Vancouver, Victoria, Whitehorse, and Winnipeg
Who Should Apply: You must be a full-time student at a post-secondary academic institution throughout the entire hiring process during the Fall 2026 and Winter 2027 academic terms.
Also, you need to be at least 18 years old when training starts in April 2027.
You must be returning to full-time studies for the Fall 2027 academic term to be considered for this job.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.