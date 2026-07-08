U.S. approves 'emergency rescue' plan to import Marineland's whales and dolphins

U.S. approves plan to import Marineland's whales
U.S. approves plan to import Marineland's whales
Beluga whales swim in a tank at Marineland in Niagara Falls, Ont., Friday, June 9, 2023. Another beluga whale has died Marineland, bringing the number of dead whales at the Niagara Falls, Ont., tourist attraction to 15 over the past four years.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Writer

A U.S. consortium of aquariums says the American government has approved an "emergency rescue" to import Marineland's whales and dolphins, the last such captive animals in Canada. 

The shuttered Niagara Falls, Ont., tourist attraction is up for sale and the park has said it is running out of money to care for its complement of 30 belugas and four dolphins.

Ottawa endorsed last month a plan to move the animals to several facilities in the United States and one in Spain.

The whales are set to go to five marine parks: Shedd Aquarium in Chicago, Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta, SeaWorld locations in San Antonio and San Diego and Oceanografic Valencia.

Marineland says it welcomes the authorization of the relocation and says the move is in the best interest of the whales.

The American consortium says the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration authorized the emergency rescue this week and that they will be in Canada soon to assess the animals' health as part of the process to move them.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2026.

By Liam Casey | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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