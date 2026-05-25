Anand says Israel's 'mistreatment' of Canadians in flotilla violated UN treaty
Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand says Israel’s mistreatment of Canadians participating in a flotilla trying to reach Gaza violated the Vienna Convention.
Twelve Canadians were among 420 people on 41 boats intercepted by Israel on May 18 and 19 as they attempted to bring a symbolic amount of aid to Gaza in the midst of Israeli restrictions.
The activists were detained and Anand said last week she had heard from her officials in Turkey about "appalling abuse" suffered by those onboard.
In a social media post today, Anand says she told Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar in a phone call today that denying Canadian citizens access to consular services while they were detained violated the Vienna Convention and must never happen again.
She says Canada is providing Israeli authorities with evidence of the mistreatment and the government has asked for and expects an independent investigation.
In his own social media post, Sa'ar referred to the flotilla participants as anti-Israel extremists at the service of Hamas and said Israel will continue to act in full accordance with international law.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 25, 2026.
By Catherine Morrison | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.