This romantic Ontario town with fairytale charm is one of Canada's top summer destinations

It's just a road trip from Toronto.

A street with flowers. Right: A person sitting at a restaurant.

A small town in Ontario.

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Lead Writer, Travel

Planning some summer escapes? You don't need to go far to experience one of Canada's top summer destinations.

This enchanting Ontario village is gaining traction as a warm-weather escape this year thanks to its storybook streets, European vibes, and endless magic.

Expedia recently released its "Unpack '26 Summer: The Trends in Travel," showcasing how travel behaviour is shaping summer travel decisions.

According ot the report, 53% of Canadian travellers are planning a domestic trip this summer, and interest in this Ontario town has spiked by 25%.

Niagara-on-the-Lake is a dreamy small town nestled along the shores of Lake Ontario, about an hour and a half from Toronto.

The village is beautiful year-round, but summer brings a whole new kind of magic to the scene.

You can wander along flower-filled streets, stop by the local cafes, fill up on ice cream, pop into boutiques, and enjoy a range of events throughout the sunny season.

According to Visit Niagara Falls, it's "often described as the prettiest town in Ontario," and is "a well-preserved 19th-century village and the heart of Ontario Wine Country."

There are endless experiences and activities to enjoy during the summer months. You can catch a theatre performance at the Shaw Festival, ride a horse-drawn carriage through the old-world streets, unwind at a spa, and enjoy some of the region's farm-to-table dining.

The area is also famed for its wineries, and you can find endless vineyards scattered around the town. It's a dreamy spot for a wine-hopping adventure, and you can soak up some sun on a patio while sipping local vinos.

Niagara-on-the-Lake offers events throughout the summer, such as Artistry by the Lake and a Peach Festival in September. There are also a number of concerts, outdoor movies, and more to enjoy.

Other Ontario destinations trending for domestic travel this summer include Muskoka and the Blue Mountains.

If you're looking for a dreamy summer escape, Niagara-on-the-Lake is the place to go.

Niagara-on-the-Lake website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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