7 reasons why Alberta beats Ontario every day of the week — from someone who's lived in both
Alberta > Ontario (sorry Dad).
I moved to Calgary, Alberta, from Ontario about a year ago, and I am absolutely loving it.
I do miss certain aspects of Ontario, of course — like being close to family and childhood friends — but I would do it all over again if I had the chance. Alberta simply beats Ontario every day of the week. From the mountains to the Stampede, and the daily Yee Haw-ing, it's truly a magical place to call home.
Alberta is superior to Ontario (sorry to my back home friends), and I will go into great detail just to prove it to you. Please sit back, relax, and enjoy my reasons why Alberta is better.
The small towns are so dang cute
Small town in Alberta.
I've come to realize Alberta does small towns best.
From the quirky little mountain towns like Canmore or the dinosaur-themed town of Drumheller, Alberta simply does small towns way better. It feels like you're living in an old western movie when you are simply stopping for gas.
Ontario small towns are just so dull, and could never compare to what Alberta has to offer.
Alberta does breweries and patios better
To be honest, Alberta just does beer better.
There is so much more variety than in Ontario, and there are breweries in every neighbourhood. I feel like it's a novelty in Ontario to hit up a brewery — at least where I live.
Calgary, in general, also does patios better, which is a key part of the brewery experience. Stroll around the city on a sunny day, and you're bound to stumble upon a patio.
Even better, find one with a 360-degree view of the mountains in Banff or Canmore.
The views
I think it's safe to say that Alberta has some of the best views in Canada, and maybe even in the world.
You have access to some of the most beautiful hikes, trails, skiing, biking — the list doesn't end!
Even in the city, you have access to so many river trails and massive parks to run through. Calgary has a massive river float that thousands of people do every summer. How many major cities in Canada can you say you can float (in clean water) right through downtown? There are endless opportunities to be in the great outdoors, and it's a bonus that most of these activities are free.
It really is a good incentive to spend time outside, save money, soak up the sun, and just be in the mountains whenever I can. It is something I will never take for granted, living out here.
Road trip vibes
On the topic of the mountains, I have driven through some of the best views in my entire life here, literally. People save up for years and travel across the world just to experience the beauty and majesty of the great Canadian Rockies.
I've already been on dozens of road trips since moving here in the past year, and the drives through the mountains never get old.
The drive through the Rockies from Canmore all the way to Golden, B.C., totally beats the highway 7 drive from Ottawa to Barrie — just saying.
Picture it with me: windows down, rooftop off, country music blasting, with a 360 mountain view. Name a better feeling, I'll wait.
Alberta does spontaneous adventures right
No matter where you live, you can take a quick trip into the great outdoors, any day or night of the week. It makes weekend trips so much more enticing knowing you get to camp under the stars or hike to the top of a mountain in a couple of hours.
A big weekend getaway in Ontario would be what... Toronto? I would take a camping weekend in the Rockies over a weekend in Toronto any day.
The festivals, markets and community events
Alberta's events are bigger and better, let me tell you.
Take the Stampede, for example, where the city shuts down for two weeks straight, and businesses close down so their employees can go listen to country music and two-step all day long. It's incredible.
Or on a smaller scale (but still bigger than Ontario festivals), there is Country Thunder, which is still in the heart of the city and always has a great lineup.
There is never a shortage of things to do around here, and there's guaranteed to be a festival or event going on any given weekend.
Sunny days
It is sunny here for about 330 days of the year. You can get a sunburn in the middle of February, and although some people might not count that as a win, I do.
The sun on most days of the year definitely helps ease seasonal depression and makes summers here absolutely fabulous.
It has also encouraged me to run a lot more. I will say that. You almost feel guilty sitting inside on a sunny day or evening. It's good motivation to get your butt off the couch and move your body.
Also, when you can always count on the sun, it's much easier to plan outdoor activities and weekend camping getaways without the fear of weather ruining the vibe. Having sun on most days of the year is a huge bonus Alberta has over Ontario, that's for sure.
The cowboy culture is unmatched
This point stands superior to all the others.
I have always been a country girl at heart (even though I only rode my first horse last year), so being able to Yee Haw any day of the week is a dream come true.
Alberta is the only place in Canada where you can wear a cowboy hat to brunch, and it is normal, not ironic. I can wear my boots out anytime I want, and I am not out of place; it's just a thing here.
I feel right at home in Alberta, and exactly where I am meant to be.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.