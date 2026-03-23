I've lived in 4 different Canadian cities and this one is by far the country's best
Here is my offical ranking..
I’ve done my own field research, and I've landed (in my humble opinion) in the best city in Canada.
I was born in Ontario and lived in Barrie, Ontario (yes, I have been to The Ranch) for basically my entire upbringing and teenage years.
Fast forward, though, and I moved around Canada, getting to experience what life was like in different cities — before settling down in what is (in my humble opinion) the best one out there.
Ottawa
Where it all began: age 19, in my prime.
Ottawa is where I went to school at Carleton University and where I met some of my best friends in the whole wide world. I will say right from the get-go, I'm a firm believer that people make the place.
I wouldn't say Ottawa is the most fun city in Canada, but my friends and I made do with what we had and still had the best undergraduate experience.
Ottawa does have a good bar scene, though. Shout-out to the hidden gem I didn't discover until post-pandemic — Heart & Crown on Preston Street (not the Byward Market location. This is very important. The Preston location rarely has a line, there's almost always live music, and it's not filled with 19-year-olds!).
There are great restaurants in the city too, with some of my favourites being Cantina Gia, Wolf Down and Pizza Nerds.
And last but definitely not least, Ottawa Senators games are my kryptonite. I know the team has a bad rep for having its arena out in the boonies. However, you can take a party bus for $15 from at least half a dozen bars in the city, you can get tickets for dirt cheap and go stand in the Fan Deck.
I think the Senators definitely help boost my rating, but I’d give Ottawa a Solid 8/10 to live.
This score is largely due to my life-long friends I made there, but overall, I am very thankful for my time spent in Canada’s Capital city.
Vancouver
Ok, this one was a brief stint in the fall of 2020 to finish off my university degree online. Still, it's important to include in this article because I did give it a try. I will admit, I did live in White Rock (not true Vancouver), but I did get to experience all that Vancouver has to offer.
First off — the weather was actually incredible. To live in a Canadian city that doesn’t really hit below 0 degrees Celsius in the winters is still a phenomenon to me.
We also did lots of hikes on the outskirts of Vancouver. One of my favourite parts of living in Vancouver was being so close to the mountains. I will say, however, if you're moving to Vancouver as an adult, it is so hard to make friends. Sorry, Vancouverites (I think that’s what you call them) — you aren’t the most outwardly friendly people, and not very approachable.
Everyone is so stunning, but no one really wants to give you the time of day for a chat or to make a new friend. So, needless to say, I ended up back in Ottawa again, where all the day ones are.
Vancouver, you get a generous 7/10.
Nanaimo
I had another brief stint in Nanaimo, on Vancouver Island, with one of my best friends, and I think I had so much fun here simply because of the company. Not that Nanaimo is a bad spot, it's just a bit isolated (still being an hour from Victoria), two hours from Tofino and a two-hour ferry from Vancouver.
If you are going to check out Nanaimo, be sure to go to Carlos O’Bryan’s for lovely views on the marina, or The Terminal in the city's downtown strip for some pool.
Of course, Tofino is just close enough for a day trip, which is a big plus. My friends and I packed a cooler with lunch, left at 5 a.m. one morning and rented surfboards for a stunning sunny surf day on the beach. If you plan on staying in accommodations, however, prepare to spend a pretty penny.
Overall, I'd rate living in Nanaimo a mere 6/10, as most of the fun stuff to do is outside of the city. I will say this is a relatively high rating, largely due to the company of my bestie, Rae.
Last, but definitely not least, drum roll please…
Calgary
I like to think I ended up at the best spot in the country, but maybe I am convincing myself of that because I am here now, and would not like to uproot my life again anytime soon.
I will be honest with you, though, I do think Calgary is the best. Not only is it more affordable than Vancouver and Toronto, but the people are just way nicer. There is something about a large city that still feels like a small town, and that is Calgary. The people are just friendlier, servers are kind, and you can actually say "hi" and chat to people in a workout class.
I also don't think you can beat being in a big city and only an hour drive from the Rocky Mountains. Calgary has access to dozens, if not hundreds, of hikes within arm's reach. Last summer was my first summer here, and I felt like I was in the mountains nearly every weekend – either just doing a day trip to a river or Lake, camping, hiking or staying at a cabin somewhere.
Calgary has an energy about it like no other. This city has just been so good for networking, taking risks and trying new things, and I feel like it's just the beginning.
Calgary has the coolest people, the most sunny days of the year out of any Canadian city (333/365!) and didn't even get the chance to dive into restaurants, but the food is just incredible.
Calgary, babe, you get a whopping 9/10 for Canadian cities to live in.
If you have been looking for a sign to try out Calgary, this is it. If you live in Vancouver, I'm sorry to hear that.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.