I left Vancouver for LA — here's 7 things about Canada I didn't expect to miss but do
And there's no way you agree with #5.
When I moved from Vancouver, it went without saying that certain things would be missed. The cheap, ocean-wise-approved sushi? My local grocer sells a 6-piece tuna maki roll for $15.50, so. Yeah. Duh. Definitely missed.
Health care? As someone with a dangerously high heart rate who hasn't touched a cardio machine since I was court-mandated to in PE 10 — a given, naturally.
And while I don't miss running into people from high school at The Diamond (unless of course, I used to have an unrequited crush on them, in which case... I'll give it another swing! 18 times the charm) — there were things I didn't even realize I miss so much... until I come back home.
So make sure you don't take it for granted, people! Canada's got these things down.
1. The lowkey style
I don't care how many native influencers try to make waves with this one but Canada is not home to any fashion capitals. Sorry.
New York is a fashion capital. Milan is a fashion capital. Paris is a fashion capital. But Vancouver? Toronto? No.
When I was younger, I hated this. I wanted to live somewhere with cool street style. Instead, we got Arcteryx.
I also famously have beef with Aritzia (which in my 30's I've come to appreciate in all its basic glory). But now, when I come home, I dress terribly. And it's really freeing.
I literally do not give a single F about what anyone thinks of my outfits, because theirs are not good either. Candains are like three years late to the party when it comes to style. And they definitely can't anticipate the trends. I'm still seeing a lot of claw clips and tiny sunglasses on the streets.
The men are hilariously basic. Particularly the ones who take to dressing like Justin Bieber in that one paparazzi photo where Hailey Bieber is wearing a mini red dress. An OVO or Reigning Champ sweatsuit is their day-to-night look, and honestly, good for them. I, too, will be wearing sweats to the club.
2. The self deprecation!
Guys! This one was big and extremely unexpected. I didn't actually know how self-deprecating Canadians were until I moved to L.A. I thought self-deprecation just came with the territory of being nice. Like... this is something we all do?
When you bump into someone in Canada, you both say "I'm sorry". Even if you're not. Even if it was the other person's fault.
In the US, when you bump into someone and say "I'm sorry", they go — without fail, every single damn time — "you're good".
I'm good?
I'm sorry b**ch you're actually the one who barreled into me because you were walking and posting an IG story at the same time. I'm saying sorry as a courtesy. I don't need you to PARDON me.
"I'm good". Animals.
3. The hockey bros
I almost didn't write this one — because I hate that it's true. But it is. 🤦
I hadn't come back home in a year, and I went to the Yale Saloon — this western bar on Granville Street that has, yes, a mechanical bull and line dancing Wednesdays. They did not come to play.
I took my NA beer and hit the pool tables and absolutely crushed it. And by "crushed it," I mean did not hit a single ball. Not even the white one. It was mostly dudes around the table, 15 beers deep. They had staches. And backwards hats. And kept calling each other "beauties", in unmistakably Canadian accents. They were chirping each other. And eventually chirping me.
I hate to give it to them... but they were so damn funny.
Listen, I love LA. Vibrant city, filled with artists and big dreams and yadda yadda yadda, but funny? Not so much. In fact, takes itself a little too seriously.
Canadian hockey bros? Couldn't take themselves less seriously. Everything's a joke — and it's so refreshing. I can't remember the last time I laughed that hard.
Canadian men (even the ones who've never played hockey) LIVE for the roast. My best friend from elementary school answers the phone when I call him with "there he is". In our two-decade-long friendship, we've only had two serious moments — and one of them was at a funeral.
And you know what? I'm grateful for him every time I get stuck in a convo with an indie short film director talking to me about shooting on film.
4. No one is trying to be the "main character"
OK, I know this one sounds mean 😂 BUT HEAR ME OUT!
Guys, I live in L.A., OK? And in case it doesn't go without saying...I'll say it right now: everyone is looking around the corner thinking they'll be discovered. Phone conversations in coffee shops with "agents" are louder (spoiler: it''s their friend from college).
Everyone is dressing over the top. Even if they are dressing down, they're over the top about not being over the top. Edgy cool girls with "no makeup" are actually using eyeshadow to look like they have bags under their eyes, you know what I'm saying?
Don't get me started on the influencers. Canadians don't give a shit. For the most part, everyone just minds their own business and is just a regular person. In fact, I'd argue the most wannabe main character in Canada is ME when I come home. Yes, L.A. changed me for the WORST as it so often does.
I won't lie, though, it does feel amazing when I'm at Di Beppe, and the barista almost wants my autograph when I tell them I'm a screenwriter in L.A.... as opposed to when I'm in L.A., where my barista is ALSO a screenwriter.
5. The rain/cold weather 🥹
You'd think living in California, the moody Canadian weather would be one thing I don't miss. But it's the opposite.
I can't even count the times I've been on the phone with my friends or fam back home, and we've been all "Grass is greener" about the weather. Actually, come to think of it, we always do a weather check at the start of the convo, and it goes almost exactly like this every time:
"How you doing?"
"The weather's been so depressing here. What about you?"
"It's 98 degrees."
"What's that in Celsius?"
"No idea"
"Holy s**t, that's almost 37. It's only March!"
The best part is, we'll both be acting like this all comes as such a surprise. Like, Canada isn't known for being extremely damp and/or icy, and like California isn't known for being hot nearly all year round?
No matter what, I miss the rain. My favourite time to go to Montreal is in February (arguably the worst time). I love Toronto in the late fall. I love Vancouver whenever it's grey and pissing rain. I'm happy to skip summer altogether.
6. The fact that everybody LOVES Nickelback
I thought Nickelback was universally loved. Turns out — no.
People don't get it here. It's not nostalgic for anyone. They either don't know the lyrics to "Photograph" (how??) or they do — and say things like "turn that sh*t off!".
7. Vancouver specific things I miss...
1. The drive-thru Starbucks in Gastown (for when you're hungover, need an 8-shot Venti, and must debrief with your best friend about how you almost ruined your life last night and DID in fact text that guy... but can't bring yourself to actually get out of the car).
2. The hot bar at the T&T.
3. Catching a matinee of an old film at the Rio Theatre
4. The drive up to Whistler on a gloomy day — specifically the part where I play the entire Twilight soundtrack on my way up. I don't ski. It's mostly for the Twilight soundtrack.
5. Living in a condo with grey floors near the seawall! (Kidding. This is actually the worst thing about Vancouver)
Bonus: I miss not having to tell everyone, "Actually, I'm Canadian". Because that's always a whole other type of convo.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.