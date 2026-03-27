This Canadian city is the best one in the country for your 20s (and no one talks about it)
And no, it's not Toronto... or Vancouver... or Calgary...
When it comes to Canadian cities, it's Toronto or Vancouver (and sometimes Calgary) that get shoutouts. I like to think I cracked the code, though, finding the most underrated — yet best — city in the country to call home in my 20s.
So if you want to ditch the crowds at the big Canadian hubs but still have fun in your 20s – listen up.
Let's rewind a bit to the tail end of COVID when I was in my late 20s. The provinces had lifted the travel ban, and I promptly packed up my car and drove four hours from my home in New Brunswick to Halifax, Nova Scotia.
It felt exciting with a hint of anxiety, which, looking back, was kind of the perfect way to begin that chapter. I did not know exactly what to expect, but I knew I was ready for something new.
My years in Halifax were some of the most formative of my 20s. It was where I learned to adapt to city life and find my footing in a place that quickly became easy to love. Slowly but surely, Halifax started to feel like home. It was where I gained independence and grew into a version of myself I did not fully appreciate until I left.
If you ask me, these are the reasons Halifax really is one of the best cities to live in during your 20s.
It's a young city
This underrated Canadian city is Cortneys fav in the country — and it might convince you to move.
Halifax has an energy that makes your 20s exciting. With major schools like Dalhousie and Saint Mary's, the city is full of students and young professionals who are social and always down for a good time.
That younger crowd heavily influences the vibe, and making friends feels easier because so many people are in the same stage of life.
There is always something going on in the city, with many events geared towards the 20s crowd that are worth leaving the house for. Think themed events like Emo Nights at the Marquee Ballroom, concerts at the Scotiabank Centre, and weekly specials at downtown's most popular bars (aka cheap drinks at The Split Crow Pub).
Gives you space to discover who you are
This underrated Canadian city is Cortneys fav in the country — and it might convince you to move.
Your 20s can be messy and unpredictable, with a lot of change — and Halifax gives you room to grow through all of it.
It's a city where you can try new things without feeling like everyone is watching. Whether that means switching up your career path or trying a new hobby, you can completely change your routine, and it still feels normal and totally acceptable. Halifax isn't an ego-driven place, and there is a sense of freedom in that. There have been plenty of times when I've shown up to try something new, like Pilates, and been met with zero judgment despite not having a clue what I was doing.
The city is also busy enough to keep life interesting, but not so intense that it becomes overwhelming. You can spend one day patio hopping on the boardwalk with friends and the next taking a solo walk in the Halifax Commons to clear your head. That mix matters. It gives you the chance to figure out what feels right for you. And as you come to the end of your 20s, Halifax gives you clarity.
Everything feels accessible
This underrated Canadian city is Cortneys fav in the country — and it might convince you to move.
One of the best things about Halifax is how easy it is to live your life. You are not spending half your day commuting in traffic or making complicated plans just to grab dinner on the other side of the city.
A lot of what you want is already close by, making everyday life feel lighter and more practical. I loved the ease of living downtown and being able to pop over to Pete's Frootique in under 5 minutes for dinner ingredients. It was nice not having to plan large grocery hauls in advance.
I even got to the point of selling my car because it just didn't seem necessary when I could walk everywhere. In your 20s, that kind of convenience goes a long way, making for more spontaneous plans and less stress.
A work-life balance exists
This underrated Canadian city is Cortneys fav in the country — and it might convince you to move.
Halifax is one of those places where work-life balance is realistic.
You can build your career while keeping up with your social life. That might mean grabbing coffee before work with a friend or spending your weekend hiking instead of being stuck inside trying to recover from burnout.
The city has enough going on to keep life interesting, but it never feels like you have to be out all the time just to keep up.
There is space to slow down without having FOMO. In your 20s, when everything can feel uncertain and fast-paced, Halifax gives you a version of adult life that feels optimistic and manageable.
It doesn't feel like anywhere else
This underrated Canadian city is Cortneys fav in the country — and it might convince you to move.
Some cities are fun, but not memorable enough to picture yourself living there. Halifax is not one of them. Its personality shows up everywhere, and even with its deep history — from the Titanic to the Halifax Explosion — Halifax never feels stuck in the past. Instead, that history adds to its character.
It's hard not to miss my daily walks through the South End, where my friends and I would gawk at the gorgeous homes, often making up pretend storylines about the families we envisioned living in them.
Halifax feels coastally creative but a bit unpolished in the best way. It has the East Coast charm people love, along with real local pride. You can see it in the small businesses with loyal followings, the packed music venues, and the way people talk about the city like it actually matters to them. In your 20s, living somewhere with that kind of identity hits differently. Halifax is more than a place just to live; it is a city you get attached to.
Living in Halifax showed me why it is one of the best cities to spend your 20s. The community I built, the mix of city life and nature, and the opportunities to explore and create make it a place where you can truly grow.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.