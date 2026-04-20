I'll be skipping these 7 things at the Calgary Stampede this year
Take from me — a Stampede regular.🤠
Ok, don't get it twisted, the Calgary Stampede is my favourite time of year by far. It really is like a Cowgirl wonderland for two weeks straight. Everything shuts down during this time, and the city comes alive. It's my kryptonite.
However, after seeing a rodeo or two (or seven), I've come to realize some parts of the Stampede are not so glamorous. So, without further ado, here are a few things I will personally be skipping at this year's Stampede and my personal take on what's more worth your while.
Please skip the Cowboys tent and hit up the iconic Nashville North.
Calgary Stampede.
It is too bad that the Cowboys tent has taken such a turn, as there are dozens of artists I like each year that perform here. But after my experience last year at the venue, absolutely packed, being bumped in the shoulder constantly by teenagers and their angry mothers, I won't be returning.
So, as an alternative, the first weekend at the Nashville North tent is guaranteed to be a good time. The first weekend is key here, because sadly, the tent absolutely reeks of puke and beer by weekend two. Anyways, this tent is 18 plus, so it gives you that extra degree of separation from underage drinking and families with small children. They generally have mid-tier artists play here, so it is not normally shoulder-to-shoulder like other parts of the venue grounds (although I see that Bailey Zimmerman is playing here this year, and I'm so pumped).
It's just a good time, covered from the sun, and a great spot to sing, dance and enjoy the high vibes of the Stampede with happy strangers. I can't think of a better way to kick off the two-week bender you are about to embark on.
Forget the mini donuts, try deep-fried Oreos
Ok you may think this is minor, but trying deep-fried Oreos for the first time last year altered my brain chemistry. Sure, mini donuts are good, and the Stampede is known for them. But you can get deep-fried, sugar-coated donuts anywhere. Deep-fried Oreos, however, are a Stampede staple and something I will look forward to all year round now, as I have not seen them anywhere else.
Also, I think I will preserve this sweet treat for the Calgary Stampede because there is a novelty of getting them once a year (multiple nights in a row, might I add).
I don't understand the hype of Cowboys Casino, so try out Ranchman's
I won't dive too deep into this as I am trying to hold my tongue, but Cowboys Casino and Club is greasy and dirty. I don't get why people love it. Yes, maybe I'm biased, but try out Ranchman's instead.
Ranchman's is a massive country bar, only a 10-minute drive from Stampede grounds. It has multiple floors, a mechanical bull, indoor, outdoor, and rooftop patios. The possibilities are endless. Not to mention, there are multiple live bands playing throughout the venue on a given night. The place is huge. It's also quite the spectacle to watch a whole bar of people know the same two-step dance to almost every song that comes on. You have to see this place at least once, and I'm willing to bet you'll be hooked.
Instead of spending money at the Scotiabank Saddledome, head to the rodeo
Person at the Calgary Stampede.
Seeing the rodeo was such a core memory I will always hold near and dear to my heart. I had been to the Stampede before, but only in recent years did I start buying rodeo tickets, and in my opinion, the rodeo is the heart of the Stampede. It's about as country western as the event gets. Seeing the bull riding live, steer wrestling and barrel racing (just to name a few) was the coolest thing ever.
I will never forget my first time being fully immersed in the rodeo culture. I was just in awe. This is a must-see if you're attending the Calgary Stampede this year.
Instead of the Coca-Cola stage shows, find live music at a local bar
The Coca-Cola stage on the event grounds is free and all ages, so it can get quite busy. I think so many people are focused on being on the actual fairgrounds that they fail to realize the entire city gets fully transformed into the Stampede culture during these two weeks.
Which means, so many venues and bars put on free (or super cheap) shows featuring live local artists.
Instead of paying for food on the Midway, go to the free Stampede pancake breakfasts
Calgary is known for businesses hosting free pancake breakfasts during the Stampede. It's so cool to see so many companies and organizations cultivate community and host these free breakfasts during the event. It's just so quintessential Calgary, and what the event is all about — bringing people of all walks of life together to share good food and enjoy all that the Stampede has to offer.
Instead of hitting up clubs at night, go to Chuckwagon Races and Grandstand Shows
To end off each night of the Stampede, GMC Stadium puts on one heck of a show. How much thought, time, and effort goes into the evening shows is really phenomenal.
First of all, the evening Chuckwagon Races are unlike anything I've seen before. The Grandstand Shows include live music and dancing from local Indigenous artists, which is just incredible to see. And to finish the evening, they have fireworks every night that just have that wow factor. If there's one thing the Stampede doesn't cheap out on, it's their fireworks.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.