Trump administration proposes 10 per cent tariff on Canada and other countries

U.S. proposes 10 per cent tariff on Canada
U.S. proposes 10 per cent tariff on Canada
U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer arrives for the G7 trade meeting in Paris, Wednesday, May 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard, Pool)
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The Trump administration is proposing a 10 per cent additional tariff on Canada and other countries following an investigation into forced labour in supply chains.

The United States Trade Representative released a report late Tuesday saying Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom and some other countries should be hit with the duties because they weren't enforcing bans on forced labour.

It also proposes a 12.5 per cent duty on dozens of other countries.

The new tariff would not apply to goods compliant under the Canada-U.S.-Mexico-Agreement on trade, known as CUSMA.

The new tariff threat came a few hours after Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc met with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer in Washington ahead of a review of the continental trade pact.

The forced labour investigations were started after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down President Donald Trump’s favourite tariff tool earlier this year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 3, 2026.

By Kelly Geraldine Malone | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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