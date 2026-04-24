Lawyers urge Ottawa to ban Alabama forced labour

Lawyers urge federal ban on U.S. forced labour imports, cars built by prisoners
Lawyers urge Ottawa to ban Alabama forced labour
Canada Border Services Agency officers listen during an announcement about a seizure of opium, in Tsawwassen, B.C., Friday, Dec. 16, 2022.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Writer

Human rights lawyers are calling on Ottawa to ban American imports that stem from forced labour, specifically auto imports from Alabama.

The International Human Rights Program at the University of Toronto has submitted a detailed complaint to the Canada Border Services Agency asking it to block goods made with forced labour that are coming in from the United States.

The lawyers examined reports from government and citizen groups within the U.S. about prisoners being coerced into working on Hyundai and Genesis vehicles, and tracked these vehicles to Toronto dealerships.

The researchers say Ottawa must enforce its laws consistently to block products that stem from slavery and prison labour, regardless of their countries of origin.

Hyundai's Alabama branch insists it does not use forced labour and said in 2023 it stopped using a subsidiary that had employed child refugees to operate heavy equipment.

Washington has been pushing Canada to do more to weed out products of forced labour from countries such as China, and launched a probe in March that could be used to justify tariffs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 24, 2026.

By Dylan Robertson | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

This little Ontario town with smooth sandy beaches is a dream spot to move to, readers say

You can spend all summer on the beach.

I left Toronto for Vancouver and nobody warned me about these 9 culture shocks

We might be in the same country, but it doesn't feel like it sometimes.

Canada Pension Plan payments for April are going into bank accounts and mailboxes soon

The average monthly payment is now over $900!

I moved to Toronto and here's what locals don't realize about their own city

Torontonians... bag milked is not a thing anywhere else.

Government of Canada is hiring for these IT jobs that pay up to $125,000

You can get hired if you don't have a degree.

Truck in Air Canada plane crash had no transponder

Watchdog report confirms truck involved in Air Canada plane crash had no transponder

7 of the best Vancouver restaurants local foodies don't want you to know about

Keep it in the inner circle please and thank you.🙏

7 free University of Toronto courses you can take online even if you're not a student

These online courses are open to anyone in Canada. 📚

Ontario Lotto Max winners got an $80M jackpot and checked the numbers with pen and paper

This is the biggest Lotto Max jackpot that's ever been won in Ontario!

I took BC Ferries to this cozy small town tucked away on an island with kilometres of beach

This hidden gem is the perfect summer getaway. ⛴️