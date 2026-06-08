Canada Child Benefit payments for June are going out early and here's when you'll get money
Parents and caregivers receive hundreds of dollars from this benefit.
June payments of the Canada Child Benefit (CCB) are going into bank accounts and mailboxes soon.
Parents and caregivers will get money from the federal government earlier than usual this month.
The government payment is administered by the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) and offers hundreds of dollars to families.
Whether you've been receiving it for a while or you're expecting a first payment this month, here's what you need to know about the CCB in June, including the early payment date and payment amounts.
What is the Canada Child Benefit?
The CCB is a tax-free monthly payment to help eligible families with the cost of raising children under 18 years old.
It can also include amounts for the child disability benefit, along with related provincial and territorial programs.
Who is eligible for the Canada Child Benefit?
You may be eligible for the CCB if you live with and care for a child who is under 18 years old.
Also, you must be a resident of Canada for tax purposes, and you or your spouse/common-law partner must be a Canadian citizen, permanent resident, protected person, temporary resident, or individual who's registered or entitled to be registered under the Indian Act.
You can't get the CCB for a foster child in your care who already receives the Children's Special Allowance.
Eligible parents and caregivers aren't automatically enrolled in this benefit program.
You should apply for the CCB as soon as you or your spouse/common-law partner meet the eligibility criteria, and any of the following happens:
- your child is born
- a child starts to live with you, or returns to live with you after a temporary period with someone else
- you begin, end, or change a shared custody arrangement
- you get custody of a child
You can apply through a birth registration or through your CRA account.
How much money can you get from the Canada Child Benefit?
If you're eligible for this benefit, the amount of money you get from the CCB is based on how many children are in your care, the age of the children, and your adjusted family net income.
June payment amounts are related to adjusted family net incomes from 2024.
With this month's payment, you can get:
- up to $666.41 for each child under six years of age
- up to $562.33 for each child between six and 17 years of age
CCB payments are given at those maximum amounts if your adjusted family net income is less than $37,487.
If your adjusted family net income is greater than $37,487 and up to $81,222, your benefit amount is reduced by a percentage of your income greater than $37,487. That percentage changes depending on the number of eligible children you have.
If your adjusted family net income is more than $81,222, your benefit is reduced by a fixed amount plus an additional percentage of your income greater than $81,222. The fixed amount and percentage are based on the number of eligible children in your care.
When is the next Canada Child Benefit payment date?
The next CCB payment date is Friday, June 19, 2026.
Usually, this benefit goes out on the 20th of every month, but when that date is on the weekend or a statutory holiday, the payment goes out on the preceding business day.
How do you get Canada Child Benefit payments?
CCB payments are issued via direct deposit into your bank account or a cheque in the mail.
If you have direct deposit set up with the CRA, you'll get the CBB payment automatically deposited into your bank account.
If you haven't signed up for direct deposit, you'll get the payment as a cheque that's mailed.
You won't get a monthly payment in June if your total benefit amount for the year is less than $240. Instead, your next payment will be a lump sum in July.
To continue receiving CCB payments, you have to file your tax return every year because that's what the CRA uses to calculate your benefit amount.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.