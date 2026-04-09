Canada Child Benefit is giving up to $666 per child with the payment in April

Parents and caregivers will get a direct deposit or cheque soon!

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Gabriel Vergani | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

April payments of the Canada Child Benefit (CCB) will go into bank accounts and mailboxes soon.

Eligible parents and caregivers can get up to $666 per child from the benefit this month!

The CCB is one of the monthly federal government payments that's administered by the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA).

So, here's what you need to know about the CCB this month, including the April payment date, who is eligible and how much money you can get.

What is the Canada Child Benefit?

The CCB is a tax-free monthly payment to help eligible families with the cost of raising children under 18 years of age.

It can also include the child disability benefit, along with related provincial and territorial programs.

Who is eligible for the Canada Child Benefit?

You may be eligible for the CCB if you live with and care for a child under 18 years old.

Also, you must be a resident of Canada for tax purposes, and you or your spouse/common-law partner must be a Canadian citizen, permanent resident, protected person, temporary resident, or individual who's registered or entitled to be registered under the Indian Act.

You can't get the CCB for a foster child in your care who already receives the Children's Special Allowance.

Eligible parents and caregivers aren't automatically enrolled in this benefit program.

You should apply for the CCB as soon as you or your spouse/common-law partner meet the eligibility criteria, and any of the following happens:

  • your child is born
  • a child starts to live with you, or returns to live with you after a temporary period with someone else
  • you begin, end, or change a shared custody arrangement
  • you get custody of a child

You can apply through a birth registration or through your CRA account.

How much money can you get from the Canada Child Benefit?

If you're eligible for this federal benefit, how much money you can get from the CCB is based on how many children are in your care, the age of the children, and your adjusted family net income.

With the April payment, benefit amounts are related to your adjusted family net income from 2024.

You can get:

  • up to $666.41 for each child under six years of age
  • up to $562.33 for each child between six and 17 years of age

CCB payments are given at the maximum amounts if your adjusted family net income is more than $37,487. There is no reduction.

If your adjusted family net income is greater than $37,487 and up to $81,222, your benefit amount is reduced by a percentage of your income greater than $37,487. That percentage changes based on the number of eligible children you have.

If your adjusted family net income is more than $81,222, your benefit is reduced by a fixed amount plus an additional percentage of your income greater than $81,222. The fixed amount and percentage are based on the number of eligible children in your care.

When is the next Canada Child Benefit payment date?

The next CCB payment date is Monday, April 20, 2026.

How do you get Canada Child Benefit payments?

CCB payments are issued via direct deposit or cheque.

If you have direct deposit set up with the CRA, you'll get the April CCB payment straight to your bank account.

If you don't have direct deposit set up with the CRA, you'll get the payment as a cheque by mail.

You won't get a monthly payment if your total benefit amount for the year is less than $240. Instead, you'll receive a single lump sum payment in July.

To continue getting CCB payments, you have to file your tax return every year because that's what the CRA uses to calculate your benefit amount.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

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CanadaMoney
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

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