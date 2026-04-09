This Ontario city with 330 lakes was named among Canada's best places to live in 2026
It's a beautiful spot to call home.
If you're in search of a new place to call home, this Ontario city might just be worth a look.
With endless lakes, unique attractions, and beautiful natural surroundings, it's an idyllic place to settle down. Recently, it even earned recognition as one of Canada's top places to live for 2026.
The ranking comes from a new report by Toronto digital marketing agency dNOVO Group, which unveiled its list of Canada's Best Cities to Live in 2026. The roundup highlights 10 communities across the country that offer a strong mix of affordability, safety, and a high quality of life.
To build the list, the team evaluated factors such as local attractions, living expenses, average rental costs, and safety scores to spotlight the best places in Canada to call home.
Sudbury, Ontario, was named the fifth best place to live in Canada in 2026, and with its urban amenities, nature-focused lifestyle, and lower housing costs, it's easy to see why.
Located about four hours from Toronto, Sudbury is a slower-paced city offering a blend of modern conveniences and scenic nature.
Greater Sudbury is known as the "City of Lakes" and is home to 330 bodies of water, including the world's largest city-contained lake, Lake Wanapitei.
According to Move to Subdury, the region is "a natural paradise with activities to keep you healthy and happy in the pure northern air," offering year-round activities and outdoor adventures.
The city is home to a range of attractions and things to do, including Science North, where you can explore an IMAX theatre, a planetarium, and more.
It's also home to the iconic Big Nickel, a 13,000kg replica of a 1951 Canadian 5-cent coin.
According to the dNOVO Group, Sudbury "ensures the financial stability of workers with unemployment levels at the national average and high salaries, around $4,154, a little higher than in Kelowna. The spare money after rent and necessities amounts to $992, leaving enough for saving and entertainment."
Zolo reports that the average house price in Sudbury in April 2026 is $587,200, making it a more affordable option than many major cities.
Winters can get quite cold, so be prepared for chilly temperatures and heavy snowfall.
If you're considering a move, this Ontario city ranks among Canada's best spots to live in 2026.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.