This lakeside city near Toronto was named Canada's 2nd best place to live in 2026
Thinking about relocating?
Thinking about finding a new place to call home? This destination might be worth checking out.
Just a few hours' drive from Toronto, this city offers waterfront views, modern amenities, outdoor attractions, and more, and it recently earned a spot among Canada's top places to live in 2026.
A new study by Toronto-based digital marketing agency dNOVO Group revealed Canada's Best Cities to Live in 2026, featuring 10 places from coast to coast that offer financial stability, personal safety, and overall livability.
Factors such as local attractions, cost of living, average rent, and overall safety helped highlight the cities that stand out as ideal spots to settle down.
Barrie, Ontario, was named the second-best place to live in Canada in 2026, so if you're thinking about relocating, you'll want to keep this spot in mind.
The destination
Set along the shores of Lake Simcoe, under 2 hours from Toronto, Barrie offers city amenities along with access to nature.
According to the tourism website, "Barrie is home to a vibrant and thriving Arts & Culture community. With beautiful walking trails and beaches along Kempenfelt Bay, as well as cycling routes and ski hills just minutes outside its borders, Barrie offers a quality of life that's attracting more and more families."
"Whether you're looking to move your family or your business here – or looking for a great place to start – Barrie should be at the top of your list."
The city boasts lots of open parkland, a beautiful waterfront, and a historic downtown, giving it a small-town feel complete with modern conveniences.
According to the study, Barrie has a strong safety score and a high-standard quality of life.
"Barrie streets are much safer than Kelowna's, and there are fewer issues with pollution, with clean air and safe water in Lake Simcoe. The city also has a lively cultural life with 181 attractions, including ice-fishing, which the region is famous for," dNOVO Group says.
The culture
Barrie has no shortage of things to do. From thrilling attractions to scenic trails and outdoor experiences, there's a lot to enjoy year-round.
You can catch a live theatre performance, explore museums, head to a bowling alley, or unwind at a spa.
The downtown boasts independent shops, older buildings, and a few galleries, including the MacLaren Art Centre. Just outside, Meridian Place hosts outdoor concerts, movie nights, and events in the warmer months.
When it comes to outdoor recreation, Barrie is the place to be. The city offers hundreds of kilometres of picturesque trails for hiking, cycling, and more, as well as mountain biking, beaches, and ziplining.
During the winter, you can enjoy ice skating, skiing, and snow tubing. The summer means beach days, boating, picnics, and more.
Barrie is home to Canada's largest inflatable waterpark, featuring all kinds of obstacles to enjoy.
The city has a diverse culinary scene, from "fine dining that will leave your taste buds begging for more to fun and family-friendly grills serving up great food and a relaxed atmosphere."
You can catch up with friends at a cozy cafe, soak up some sun on a patio, or sip drinks at a brewery.
The city also offers seasonal events that residents can enjoy throughout the year. Kempenfest in August takes over the waterfront with hundreds of vendors and live music.
The cost
Renting in Barrie doesn't necessarily come cheap. According to the study, the town's average rent for a one-bedroom apartment sits at $2,003.56, a bit below Toronto's $2,284.75.
However, overall living costs are slightly lower in Barrie, with monthly expenses averaging $1,434.38 compared to Toronto's $1,535.22.
Zolo reports that the average house price in Barrie is $671,496 in March 2026, significantly lower than Toronto's $1,041,163.
The location
Located around 2 hours from Toronto, Barrie offers a balance of big-city access without being right in the action.
It's well-connected by GO Transit, so you could commute to Toronto without driving. However, the train ride can take about an hour and 40 minutes, so be prepared for a long trip. Highway 400 also runs straight through the city, so you can head south toward the city or north toward cottage country.
Barrie is also close to places like Orillia, Midland, and Collingwood, so quick day trips or last-minute weekend plans don't take much effort.
You can also visit the nearby town of Innisfil, where you'll find Friday Harbour Resort, a year-round destination featuring dining experiences, shops, events, outdoor activities, and more. Each year, it hosts a European-inspired Christmas market, complete with twinkling lights, a dazzling tree, themed treats, and more.
For anyone who likes being outside, the city's location along Kempenfelt Bay offers easy access to the water for swimming, kayaking, or just walking the shoreline. There are also plenty of trails and green spaces nearby, and in the winter, ski hills like Snow Valley Ski Resort are just minutes away.
Other Ontario regions that made the dNOVO Group's top 10 list include Windsor, Burlington, and Oakville. Kelowna, B.C., earned the highest ranking of all Canadian destinations.
If you're considering a move, this Ontario city is the country's second-best place to settle down thanks to its attractions, overall quality of life, and more.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.