I tried McDonald's in the US to see how it compares to Canada and the winner was SO clear
Someone is missing out big time...👀
There's something about being paid to eat 10,000 calories in a McDonald's parking lot that makes a girl pause, look around, and think, "Wow. I made it."
McDonald's is supposed to be one of life’s great constants. No matter what country you're in (unless it's Antarctica), those golden arches are meant to deliver the same experience every time. But after eating my way through McDonald's in the U.S. and comparing it to the menu items I know well from Canada, it became very clear that's not exactly the case.
Some items are pretty similar. Others? Not even in the same league. So naturally, I put some of the most popular McDonald's menu items head-to-head to see how the U.S. and Canada really compare — and which one is actually better.
Big Mac
🇨🇦 Canada: Based on past experience, the Canadian Big Mac tends to look more put-together and balanced, with fresh toppings and a more consistent build. Made with 100% Canadian beef and no artificial preservatives, it generally delivers on both taste and quality. I give the Canadian Big Mac of my memory three Michelin stars, and I rate it a 7/10 on my fast-food ranking scale.
🇺🇸 USA: The U.S. version fell noticeably short. The burger looked objectively depressing. It was squashed and missing key toppings like lettuce, and felt less fresh overall. Compared to the Canadian version, it came across as more processed and much less carefully assembled.
🏆 Winner: Canada
French Fries
🇨🇦 Canada: Based on past experience, Canadian McDonald's fries are exactly what comes to mind at their best: golden, soft on the inside, and crucially not over-crisped. Many of the potatoes are sourced from places like New Brunswick and are non-GMO, which adds to the overall quality and consistency. On a fast-food scale, they land around a strong 9/10.
🇺🇸 USA: The U.S. fries came out hotter and saltier — just like your worst ex. This made a strong first impression, but the flavour quickly tipped into overly aggressive. Compared to the Canadian version, they felt less balanced and a bit overdone. Overall, they didn't hold up beyond that initial bite, landing closer to a 5/10.
Note: The Poutine Fries disturb me, and I will not be acknowledging them at this time.
🏆 Winner: Canada
Chicken McNuggets
🇨🇦 Canada: Based on past experience, Canadian Chicken McNuggets are consistently golden, light, and crispy, with that classic slightly greasy finish that makes them feel like proper fast food. The texture and flavour are reliably on point, making them an easy go-to. Overall, they land around an 8.5–9/10 depending on the mood (better if you're drunk or stoned, naturally).
🇺🇸 USA: The U.S. version didn't quite match that standard. The chicken — or whatever highly engineered poultry-adjacent substance lives inside a McNugget — itself felt slightly rubbery and the temperature was lukewarm, which took away from the overall experience. If you're an adult who does "cheat meals," this one would have made you so annoyed that you pulled over on a whim and didn't just eat the Cliff bar in your glove compartment.
While not inedible, they were less satisfying and felt like a step down in both texture and freshness, landing closer to an 8/10.
🏆 Winner: Canada
Fountain pop
🇨🇦 Canada: Based on past experience, the Canadian McDonald's fountain drinks tend to fall flat. The syrup-to-water ratio often feels off, making the flavour less punchy and the carbonation less sharp than expected. I want the carbonation to threaten that we "take this outside." I want the first sip to make me blink twice and briefly see God. Compared to what a fountain Diet Coke should be, it feels a bit watered down and underwhelming, landing around a 2/10.
🇺🇸 USA: The U.S. version was the complete opposite. The Diet Coke at the Burbank McDonald's was perfectly balanced, with strong carbonation and a crisp, bold flavour. It genuinely hit that movie-theatre standard, landing at a 10/10.
🏆 Winner: USA
Snack Wrap
🇨🇦 Canada: In Canada, Snack Wraps and McWraps are still a staple, with a wide range of options to choose from. I actually grew up thinking this was the "calorie-conscious" hero of the McDonald's menu. And while nothing can truly be calorie-conscious on a fast-food menu that has a 1,400-calorie salad, Snack Wraps gave it the old college try.
In Canada, the McDonald's menu includes items like the Chicken and Bacon McWrap with Crispy Chicken, Spicy Buffalo Chicken, and the Sweet Chilli McWrap with Grilled Chicken, offering a good mix of flavours and styles.
🇺🇸 USA: In the U.S., however, there is a national lack of interest in the Snack Wrap. In fact, as I stood in front of a 6-foot-tall iPad to order my meal at the McDonald's in L.A., I learned that the Snack Wrap in the U.S. is basically extinct.
At the location I visited, there were only two options available: a Ranch Snack Wrap and a Spicy Snack Wrap. While the taste is fairly similar to the Canadian versions, the lack of variety makes the overall offering feel much more restricted.
🏆 Winner: Canada (for variety)
The dessert menu
While the rest of this comparison focuses on more specific items, this one comes down to the dessert menu as a whole — because there's simply no realistic way to taste-test every McDonald's dessert without immediate consequences.
🇨🇦 Canada: Canada has a much more extensive dessert menu than the U.S. In fact, Guy Fieri would definitely approve, because the Canadian lineup is basically FlavourTown.
The Canadian menu includes the SKOR McFlurry, Smarties McFlurry, Cadbury Creme Egg McFlurry, and Salted Caramel McFlurry, along with a Strawberry Sundae, Shamrock Shake and even a Baked Blueberry Cream Cheese Pie. There's also a yogurt tube — yes, read that twice: yogurt. Tube.
🇺🇸 USA: The U.S. menu covers the basics, but the only items available there and not in Canada are an M&M's McFlurry and a chocolate chip cookie that… looks questionable.
🏆 Winner: Canada (for variety, again)
Hats off to you, Canada. You know how to do fast food right.
The views expressed in this Opinion article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.