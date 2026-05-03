Ontario has a mini Grand Canyon with towering boardwalks and it's reopening soon

You don't need to travel to Arizona for canyon views.

A person standing on a lookout platform. Right: A canyon.

A canyon in Ontario.

@joecyzhang | Instagram, Russ Heinl | Dreamstime
Lead Writer, Travel

You can soon enjoy a little taste of Arizona without leaving Ontario. This Ontario destination has been compared to the Grand Canyon, and while it isn't the American Southwest, it still offers some epic views.

You can gaze over massive cliffs, wander along boardwalk trails, and enjoy some of Ontario's rugged landscapes at this natural wonder.

Ouimet Canyon, nestled in Ouimet Canyon Provincial Park near Thunder Bay, is worth adding to your bucket list.

According to Destination Ontario, it's "Canada's answer to the Grand Canyon," featuring a 150-metre-wide gorge with cliffs that tower 100 metres above the canyon floor.

The park is reopening for the season on May 15, so you can explore this unique destination soon.

The gorge is two kilometres long, and is believed to have been created 1,000,000 years ago when glaciers moved through northern Canada.

You can explore the 1-kilometre loop trail, which takes you over a bridge and leads to two lookout platforms at the edge of the canyon. The platforms are connected to sections of raised boardwalk, bringing you closer to the forest canopy to see and hear the park's birds.

Ouimet Canyon is also home to a rare arctic plant environment, typically found more than 1,000 kilometres to the north.

If you're looking for more spots to explore, you can visit the nearby Eagle Canyon Adventures, which allows you to walk across Canada's longest suspension footbridge.

If you're looking for a next-level adventure this spring, a trip to Canada's mini Grand Canyon is worth adding to your bucket list.

Ouimet Canyon

Price: $12.25 + day use fee

When: May 15, 2026, to October 30, 2026

Address: Greenwich Lake Rd., Pass Lake, ON

Ouimet Canyon Provincial Park Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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