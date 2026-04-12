8 natural wonders to visit near Toronto this summer if you've already seen Niagara Falls
Keep these places in mind!
If you've already crossed Niagara Falls off your bucket list, there are still plenty of incredible natural wonders to explore near Toronto this summer. You don't have to travel far to find stunning landscapes, unique geological features, and hidden outdoor gems.
From turquoise swimming holes and winding underground caves to cascading waterfalls and dramatic cliffs, these destinations let you experience the beauty of Ontario in a totally unique way.
Here are eight natural wonders near Toronto to visit this summer that aren't Niagara Falls.
Eramosa Karst Conservation Area
Price: $8.50 parking fee per day
Address: Upper Mt Albion Rd., Stoney Creek, ON
Why You Need To Go: About an hour away from Toronto, Eramosa Karst Conservation Area is a hidden gem filled with fascinating natural features. The area is home to underground caves, flowing streams, open meadows, and peaceful forests.
You can wander along roughly 4 kilometres of trails, taking in the lush landscapes and unique geological formations, including a cave that stretches for 335 metres.
Eramosa Karst Conservation Area website
Cheltenham Badlands
Price: $10 + per vehicle
When: 2026 opening date to be announced
Address: 1739 Olde Base Line Rd., Caledon, ON
Why You Need To Go: A short trip from Toronto can transport you to what feels like another planet at the Cheltenham Badlands. Famous for its rolling red hills that resemble the surface of Mars, the area features a boardwalk trail that winds through the striking landscape, offering a close-up view of its unusual terrain.
According to the Ontario Heritage Trust, "the site is one of the most recognizable and visited natural heritage landmarks in Southern Ontario."
Ontario Heritage Trust website
Crawford Lake Conservation Area
Price: $10.50 per adult
Address: 3115 Conservation Rd., Milton, ON
Why You Need To Go: Just an hour from Toronto, this conservation area is home to a truly unique body of water: a meromictic lake, where the layers of water don't mix, creating a vibrant turquoise hue. A scenic boardwalk trail lets you stroll around the lake and take in the magical views.
The site also features a 15th-century Longhouse Village, where you can step back in time and get a glimpse of what life was like 600 years ago.
The boardwalk is currently closed for reconstruction, but is expected to reopen in summer 2026.
Crawford Lake Conservation Area website
Scarborough Bluffs
Price: Free
Address: Scarborough, ON
Why You Need To Go: Situated 30 minutes from Toronto, the Scarborough Bluffs stretch along 15 kilometres of shoreline across 11 parks, offering breathtaking views of towering white cliffs. According to Destination Toronto, the Bluffs were "created by nature over 12,000 years ago," and "are a dramatic backdrop to some of Toronto’s best beaches, hiking trails and picnic spots."
For a touch of summer magic, you can relax on the white sands at Bluffer's Park. Don't miss Cathedral Bluffs Park, where you can admire scenic sandstone bluffs and Lake Ontario, perched atop one of the highest points along the Bluffs.
Mono Cliffs
Price: $12.25 + per daily vehicle permit
Address: 795122 3rd Line E., Orangeville, ON
Why You Need To Go: For a one-of-a-kind nature escape, Mono Cliffs Provincial Park is hard to beat. About an hour and 20 minutes from Toronto, the park offers scenic trails, soaring cliffs, and breathtaking landscapes.
The Spillway Trail leads you right through a canyon, where towering rock walls create a truly magical experience. You can also wander the Cliff-Top Side Trail, which passes dramatic cliffs reaching up to 30 metres high.
Mono Cliffs Provincial Park website
Tew Falls
Price: $16.50 per vehicle and driver
Address: 581 Harvest Rd., Dundas, ON
Why you need to go: You don't have to travel to Niagara to discover a towering waterfall.
This ribbon cascade near Toronto is a majestic natural wonder to explore, and, at 41 metres, it's only a bit shorter than Niagara Falls.
The waterfall is located along the Dundas Peak & Tew Falls Loop within the Spencer Gorge Conservation Area, and you can hike your way to Dundas Peak during your visit.
Petroglyphs Provincial Park
Price: $12.25 + per daily vehicle permit
When: Reopening May 8, 2026
Address: 2249 Northeys Bay Rd., Woodview, ON
Why you need to go: This scenic park near Toronto is worth the road trip. Home to picturesque trails, sparkling waters, and hidden gems, it's a warm-weather paradise.
Here you can discover McGinnis Lake, a rare body of water that's one of only a handful of meromictic lakes in Canada. It has a striking blue colour, owing to the fact that its layers of water do not intermix.
The park is also home to the largest known collection of Indigenous rock carvings in Canada, so there's lots to explore.
Elora Quarry
Price: $12.50 per adult
When: June 12 to Labour Day, 2026
Address: 319 Wellington County Rd., Elora, ON
Why You Need To Go: A perfect spot for a summer getaway, Elora Quarry Conservation Area sits about an hour and a half from Toronto. This two-acre limestone quarry is framed by towering white cliffs reaching up to 40 feet high, creating a truly scenic swimming hole.
In the warmer months, you can take a dip in the turquoise waters, relax on the sandy beach, enjoy a picnic, and more. Tickets must be booked in advance, so be sure to check the website for opening dates.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.