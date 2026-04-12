8 natural wonders to visit near Toronto this summer if you've already seen Niagara Falls

Keep these places in mind!

An aerial view of cliffs by turquoise water. Right: Rolling red hills.

Cliffs near Toronto. Right: A unique Ontario landscape.

@conte.imagery | Instagram, @ybouane | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

If you've already crossed Niagara Falls off your bucket list, there are still plenty of incredible natural wonders to explore near Toronto this summer. You don't have to travel far to find stunning landscapes, unique geological features, and hidden outdoor gems.

From turquoise swimming holes and winding underground caves to cascading waterfalls and dramatic cliffs, these destinations let you experience the beauty of Ontario in a totally unique way.

Here are eight natural wonders near Toronto to visit this summer that aren't Niagara Falls.

Eramosa Karst Conservation Area

Price: $8.50 parking fee per day

Address: Upper Mt Albion Rd., Stoney Creek, ON

Why You Need To Go: About an hour away from Toronto, Eramosa Karst Conservation Area is a hidden gem filled with fascinating natural features. The area is home to underground caves, flowing streams, open meadows, and peaceful forests.

You can wander along roughly 4 kilometres of trails, taking in the lush landscapes and unique geological formations, including a cave that stretches for 335 metres.

Eramosa Karst Conservation Area website

Cheltenham Badlands

Price: $10 + per vehicle

When: 2026 opening date to be announced

Address: 1739 Olde Base Line Rd., Caledon, ON

Why You Need To Go: A short trip from Toronto can transport you to what feels like another planet at the Cheltenham Badlands. Famous for its rolling red hills that resemble the surface of Mars, the area features a boardwalk trail that winds through the striking landscape, offering a close-up view of its unusual terrain.

According to the Ontario Heritage Trust, "the site is one of the most recognizable and visited natural heritage landmarks in Southern Ontario."

Ontario Heritage Trust website


Crawford Lake Conservation Area

Price: $10.50 per adult

Address: 3115 Conservation Rd., Milton, ON

Why You Need To Go: Just an hour from Toronto, this conservation area is home to a truly unique body of water: a meromictic lake, where the layers of water don't mix, creating a vibrant turquoise hue. A scenic boardwalk trail lets you stroll around the lake and take in the magical views.

The site also features a 15th-century Longhouse Village, where you can step back in time and get a glimpse of what life was like 600 years ago.

The boardwalk is currently closed for reconstruction, but is expected to reopen in summer 2026.

Crawford Lake Conservation Area website

Scarborough Bluffs

Price: Free

Address: Scarborough, ON

Why You Need To Go: Situated 30 minutes from Toronto, the Scarborough Bluffs stretch along 15 kilometres of shoreline across 11 parks, offering breathtaking views of towering white cliffs. According to Destination Toronto, the Bluffs were "created by nature over 12,000 years ago," and "are a dramatic backdrop to some of Toronto’s best beaches, hiking trails and picnic spots."

For a touch of summer magic, you can relax on the white sands at Bluffer's Park. Don't miss Cathedral Bluffs Park, where you can admire scenic sandstone bluffs and Lake Ontario, perched atop one of the highest points along the Bluffs.

City of Toronto website

Mono Cliffs

Price: $12.25 + per daily vehicle permit

Address: 795122 3rd Line E., Orangeville, ON

Why You Need To Go: For a one-of-a-kind nature escape, Mono Cliffs Provincial Park is hard to beat. About an hour and 20 minutes from Toronto, the park offers scenic trails, soaring cliffs, and breathtaking landscapes.

The Spillway Trail leads you right through a canyon, where towering rock walls create a truly magical experience. You can also wander the Cliff-Top Side Trail, which passes dramatic cliffs reaching up to 30 metres high.

Mono Cliffs Provincial Park website

Tew Falls

Price: $16.50 per vehicle and driver

Address: 581 Harvest Rd., Dundas, ON

Why you need to go: You don't have to travel to Niagara to discover a towering waterfall.

This ribbon cascade near Toronto is a majestic natural wonder to explore, and, at 41 metres, it's only a bit shorter than Niagara Falls.

The waterfall is located along the Dundas Peak & Tew Falls Loop within the Spencer Gorge Conservation Area, and you can hike your way to Dundas Peak during your visit.

Tourism Hamilton website

Petroglyphs Provincial Park

Price: $12.25 + per daily vehicle permit

When: Reopening May 8, 2026

Address: 2249 Northeys Bay Rd., Woodview, ON

Why you need to go: This scenic park near Toronto is worth the road trip. Home to picturesque trails, sparkling waters, and hidden gems, it's a warm-weather paradise.

Here you can discover McGinnis Lake, a rare body of water that's one of only a handful of meromictic lakes in Canada. It has a striking blue colour, owing to the fact that its layers of water do not intermix.

The park is also home to the largest known collection of Indigenous rock carvings in Canada, so there's lots to explore.

Ontario Parks Website

Elora Quarry

Price: $12.50 per adult

When: June 12 to Labour Day, 2026

Address: 319 Wellington County Rd., Elora, ON

Why You Need To Go: A perfect spot for a summer getaway, Elora Quarry Conservation Area sits about an hour and a half from Toronto. This two-acre limestone quarry is framed by towering white cliffs reaching up to 40 feet high, creating a truly scenic swimming hole.

In the warmer months, you can take a dip in the turquoise waters, relax on the sandy beach, enjoy a picnic, and more. Tickets must be booked in advance, so be sure to check the website for opening dates.

Elora Quarry website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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