This Lotto Max winner split a $25 million jackpot with another ticket in Canada
He bought the winning ticket online.
A new Lotto Max winner is sharing $25 million with another ticketholder in Canada.
He purchased the ticket that split the jackpot online and found out during a phone call the morning after the draw.
It was recently announced that Shawn Batten of Montérégie, Quebec, is one of the winners of the jackpot in the Lotto Max draw on May 19, 2026.
He didn't get the entire $25 million jackpot because another ticket sold for that draw also matched the winning numbers.
Batten bought the ticket that scored him $12.5 million through the Loto-Québec app.
The Lotto Max winning numbers for May 19 were 5, 15, 22, 24, 34, 37 and 49.
According to Loto-Québec, the other ticket that matched all seven of the winning numbers for the draw was sold in the Prairies.
On the morning of May 20, Batten received a phone call from a Loto-Québec employee who told him that the Lotto Max ticket he purchased through the app had won him $12.5 million.
"You've just made my day," he told the employee on the phone.
He was asked to log in to his account and confirm the win. Since he bought his ticket through the Loto-Québec app, he was able to double-check his win immediately rather than having to go to a store and verify it.
After he did that, he called his spouse to tell her about the Lotto Max jackpot win.
Batten shared that she said, "I'm in a meeting, and all the team can hear you," and asked if he was joking or not.
Shawn Batten with Loto-Quebec representative.Loto-Quebec
Batten, who is an IT entrepreneur, plans to continue working even though he won $12.5 million.
But he told Loto-Québec that this Lotto Max jackpot will allow him to devote more time to his hobbies.
"Travel is in the cards for sure," he said. "Thanks to my daughter, I've discovered photography, so I think I'll be able to spend more time doing that."
Batten is also thinking about buying a cottage now that he's a millionaire.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.