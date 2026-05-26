This Lotto Max winner split a $25 million jackpot with another ticket in Canada

He bought the winning ticket online.

lotto max winner shawn batten holding a $12.5 million cheque

Lotto Max winner Shawn Batten.

Loto-Quebec
Senior Writer

A new Lotto Max winner is sharing $25 million with another ticketholder in Canada.

He purchased the ticket that split the jackpot online and found out during a phone call the morning after the draw.

It was recently announced that Shawn Batten of Montérégie, Quebec, is one of the winners of the jackpot in the Lotto Max draw on May 19, 2026.

He didn't get the entire $25 million jackpot because another ticket sold for that draw also matched the winning numbers.

Batten bought the ticket that scored him $12.5 million through the Loto-Québec app.

The Lotto Max winning numbers for May 19 were 5, 15, 22, 24, 34, 37 and 49.

According to Loto-Québec, the other ticket that matched all seven of the winning numbers for the draw was sold in the Prairies.

On the morning of May 20, Batten received a phone call from a Loto-Québec employee who told him that the Lotto Max ticket he purchased through the app had won him $12.5 million.

"You've just made my day," he told the employee on the phone.

He was asked to log in to his account and confirm the win. Since he bought his ticket through the Loto-Québec app, he was able to double-check his win immediately rather than having to go to a store and verify it.

After he did that, he called his spouse to tell her about the Lotto Max jackpot win.

Batten shared that she said, "I'm in a meeting, and all the team can hear you," and asked if he was joking or not.

shawn batten holding cheque and shaking hands with loto quebec representative Shawn Batten with Loto-Quebec representative.Loto-Quebec

Batten, who is an IT entrepreneur, plans to continue working even though he won $12.5 million.

But he told Loto-Québec that this Lotto Max jackpot will allow him to devote more time to his hobbies.

"Travel is in the cards for sure," he said. "Thanks to my daughter, I've discovered photography, so I think I'll be able to spend more time doing that."

Batten is also thinking about buying a cottage now that he's a millionaire.

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.

lotto max winnerlotto max winning numberslotto max
CanadaNews
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

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