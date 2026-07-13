12 of the worst things I've bought at Dollarama (so you can learn from my mistakes)
Do what you will with my advice!
I shop at Dollarama all the time, and I'm happy with most of the items I buy there, but not everything.
Over the years, I've discovered plenty of hidden gems, but I've also wasted money on products that broke after a few uses, didn't work as advertised or were noticeably lower quality than I expected.
After plenty of trial and error, I've figured out which items are worth adding to my cart and which ones I'll happily leave behind.
Here are 12 of the worst things I've bought at Dollarama and why I won't be buying them again.
Bluetooth earbuds
Bluetooth earbuds at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
I recently tested several Dollarama electronics for a Narcity story, and while most of them genuinely surprised me, these Bluetooth earbuds were a disappointment.
One earbud worked perfectly, but I could never get the second one to connect, no matter how much troubleshooting I did. Dollarama has a no-refund policy, so that's $5 in the garbage.
Price: $5
Pantyhose
Pantyhose at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
I have a love-hate relationship with pantyhose. They're a must with certain outfits, but finding a pair that doesn't snap or rip too easily can be a challenge. Unfortunately, this pair from Dollarama didn't pass the test. Mine ripped after just one wear, making them more frustrating than practical.
While they're only $2 a piece, it's still not worth having your pantyhose rip so quickly. I've learned my lesson!
Price: $2
Kitchen towels
Kitchen towels at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Dollarama sells kitchen towels in many cute prints, and I recently picked up a set of these D Maison towels. While they look nice, I wasn't impressed with the quality. They're much thinner than I expected and don't absorb spills particularly well, which is exactly what you want kitchen towels to do. This ultimately comes down to personal preference, but for me, they felt too flimsy, even at just $2.
Price: $2
Dental floss
Dental floss at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Flossing shouldn't leave your gums feeling sore, but that's exactly what happened when I tried this Dollarama dental floss. I found it rough to use, and it dug into my gums enough that I didn't want to keep using it. Since flossing is an important part of your oral health, I'd rather spend a little more on a product that's comfortable to use. This is one Dollarama item I definitely won't be repurchasing.
Price: $1.75
Flip flops
Flip flops at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Just like pantyhose, flip flops are firmly on my Dollarama no-buy list, and for a very similar reason. I bought a pair for a trip, and they broke while I was out exploring. Walking around barefoot in an unfamiliar place is not an experience I'd recommend. I've been buying Old Navy flip flops for years, and they've never let me down. Some things are worth the extra money.
Price: $2.75
Tealight candles
Tealight candles at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
I'm a fan of candles and tealights because they instantly make a space feel cozier. Dollarama's tealights are inexpensive and do the job, but I found they don't burn for as long as I expected.
Although the packaging says they last up to four hours, mine consistently burned out sooner. I'd rather pay a few more dollars for tealights that last longer and don't need to be replaced as often.
Price: $2.50
Dry food container
A dry food storage container at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
I had high hopes for this dry food container, but it was a real letdown. The lid wouldn't lock into place properly, which meant my cereal went stale quickly, and I had to be careful never to pick it up by the lid, or everything would end up on the floor. I don't know if I got a faulty one, but I only used it once. It's been sitting in my storage room collecting dust ever since.
Price: $3
Tripod
A tripod at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
The tripod was another gadget from my electronics test, and while it technically does what a tripod is supposed to do, I still wouldn't recommend it. It has a built-in level, which is a nice touch. However, the 54 cm height isn't enough for most shots; it's too lightweight to stay upright for vertical photos, and it doesn't come with a remote, so you're stuck using a timer.
In my opinion, it's worth spending a bit more money on a tripod that meets your needs.
Price: $5
Batteries
Batteries at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
I stopped buying Dollarama batteries a while ago because every time I did, they'd die much faster than expected.
The packaging says Alkaline Plus Power, but that hasn't meant much in my experience. Batteries are one of those items where it's worth spending a bit more to actually get a reliable performance, especially for things like TV remotes and kids' toys that drain them quickly.
Price: $2.49
Toilet brush
A toilet brush at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
I was immediately sold on this toilet brush when I spotted it at Dollarama. For $4.75, the stainless steel design looks comparable to something you'd find at Homesense. Unfortunately, it didn't last. It rusted quickly and eventually broke altogether, which meant I had to buy a pricier replacement anyway.
Price: $4.75
Body mist
Body mists at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
I've walked past Dollarama's perfume and body mist section many times without giving it a second thought. On my last visit, I finally did a sniff test out of curiosity, and it only confirmed that I won't be buying one. Every single scent was something you wouldn't want to spray on your body. Especially the chestnut one. Who wants to smell like a chestnut?
Price: $4.50
Cotton balls
Cotton balls at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
The moment I applied toner, the cotton ball shrank so much that there was barely enough surface left to actually use it on my face.
If you're a cotton ball person, I'd skip these and spend a little more elsewhere.
Price: $1.25
The views expressed in this Opinion article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.