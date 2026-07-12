This park is home to Ontario's most beautiful lake and it's a crystal-water beach oasis
It's an "uncrowded" gem.
Looking for a new spot to swim this summer? You might want to head to this scenic provincial park in Ontario.
The destination is home to picturesque trails, cycling routes, and, according to readers, the province's most beautiful lake.
We asked readers on Facebook to share what they consider the "most beautiful" lake in the province, and this hidden gem was among the spots mentioned.
Balsam Lake is a crystal-water oasis tucked away in Kawartha Lake's Balsam Lake Provincial Park.
The destination features a sandy beach where you can soak up some sun and enjoy the warm weather to the fullest.
The 12,500-acre body of water is "relatively uncrowded," according to Lake, and is "crystal-clear with a sparkling, luminous quality, reflecting the sky's azure hue."
"The lake's clarity is exceptional, offering a pristine, glassy surface that enhances its natural beauty," the website says.
In addition to swimming, the park has several hiking trails that take you through wildflowers, forests, and to panoramic lookouts.
You can even book a campsite for a longer stay, or rent Balsam Lake's cabin, located near the water.
Lake notes that July and August are the warmest months to visit the park, with full park services and the best swimming conditions.
If you're looking for a quieter escape, it's best to visit on weekdays or the shoulder months of June and September, when temperatures are still ideal, and the water remains warm from summer.
Visiting in the fall can be "exceptional," with less traffic and vibrant colours reflected across the glassy surface of the lake.
Other beautiful lakes in the province that got a shoutout include Lake Superior and Lake Huron.
If you're looking for a hidden-gem swimming spot, this scenic provincial park is a locally-loved destination.
Balsam Lake Provincial Park
Price: $12.25 + for daily vehicle permit
Address: 2238 Kawartha Lakes County Rd 48, Kirkfield, ON
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.