Two dead, several injured in shooting at Toronto's Salsa on St. Clair festival
Toronto police say two people were killed and several were injured in a shooting at the popular Salsa on St. Clair festival.
Police say the shooting happened shortly after 8 p.m. in the area of St. Clair Avenue West and Arlington Avenue.
They say in a social media post that six people were found with gunshot wounds.
They say two people were pronounced dead on scene.
Police say they are still searching for a suspect and are asking the public to avoid the area.
Premier Doug Ford says he is devastated by the "senseless" violence at the festival.
"My thoughts are with the victims, their families and everyone affected," he wrote in a social media post. "The person responsible must be caught, brought to justice and spend the rest of their life behind bars.
Salsa on St. Clair is an annual festival held in midtown Toronto to celebrate Latin culture, food and music.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 11, 2026.
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