Police watchdog investigating Montreal shooting that killed three, including officer

Police watchdog investigating Montreal killings
Police watchdog investigating Montreal killings
Police respond to a shooting in the Côte-des-Neiges district of Montreal on Monday, June 22, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Writer

Montreal Mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada is expected to visit a multicultural neighbourhood this morning that was struck by a shooting that killed a police officer, a civilian and the suspect.

Quebec's police watchdog is investigating Monday's shooting, while Quebec provincial police have launched a parallel criminal probe.

Montreal police Chief Fady Dagher says officers were met with gunfire after responding to a 911 call about a person with a gun at a Hilton hotel in the Côte-des-Neiges district.

Mohamed Lamine Benredouane, a 34-year-old who had been with Montreal police since 2021, was killed.

Dagher says the suspect and a civilian were also killed in the ensuing gunfire, while a second police officer was injured.

Police have not identified the suspect or given a motive for the shooting, but say a long gun was seized.

Several city blocks were cordoned off during the shooting, and residents were to shelter in place due to the presence of an armed and dangerous suspect.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 23, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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