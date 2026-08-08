Ontario's warmest beach is under 2 hrs from Toronto and has real palm trees with Miami vibes

It's like a little taste of the tropics.

People swimming in blue water. Right: Palm trees on a beach.

A beach in Ontario.

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Lead Writer, Travel

Thinking about a summer beach escape? You don't need to book a flight to soak up tropical vibes.

This Ontario destination has warm water, swaying palm trees and a shoreline that looks more like something you'd find in Miami than near Toronto.

Less than two hours from the city, this Lake Erie beach is a go-to for sunny day trips, thanks to its soft sand, warm swimming conditions and vacation-like atmosphere.


Port Dover Beach is a summertime gem that's worth exploring.

Set in the charming lakeside town of Port Dover, the beach is known for its sandy shoreline, sparkling Lake Erie water and laid-back resort feel.


It's even been recognized by Destination Canada as one of Ontario's best beaches, thanks to its picturesque waterfront and swimming conditions.

If you're looking for warm water, this destination deserves a spot on your summer bucket list. RE/MAX says Port Dover is home to the "warmest water in Ontario," making it an ideal place to take a dip.


One of the beach's biggest draws is something you won't find at many Ontario shorelines: real palm trees. Every summer, The Beach House restaurant brings in towering palms that line the waterfront, giving the beach a tropical vibe.

Paired with the golden sand and blue water, it looks like a scene straight out of a Florida or Miami getaway.


The Beach House also makes a great stop for lunch or dinner. The waterfront restaurant serves seafood and other coastal-inspired dishes, and its patio overlooks both the beach and the palm trees.

When you've had enough time in the water, there's plenty more to discover around town. You can stroll out along the Port Dover Pier for views of Lake Erie and the iconic lighthouse, browse local shops, visit the Port Dover Harbour Museum, catch a show at the theatre or challenge your group to a round of mini golf.


One thing to keep in mind is that only part of the shoreline is public, so the beach can get busy during peak summer weekends. If you arrive early, you'll have a better chance of finding a good spot on the sand.

You can also head to nearby Turkey Point and Long Point, both of which offer swimming and sandy shores.


Turkey Point Provincial Park is only about a 15-minute drive away and is home to another beautiful beach, hiking trails, and more. You can also enjoy mountain biking and ziplining at Long Point Eco-Adventures close by.

Long Point Provincial Park has a spectacular 40-kilometre sandspit, birdwatching opportunities and sunsets that "rival even those seen in tropical Hawaii."

Whether you're swimming in Ontario's warmest waters, relaxing beneath palm trees or exploring the charming lakeside town, Port Dover is a dreamy spot for a summer day trip.

Ontario's Southwest Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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