Grizzly bear attack in B.C. area leaves 72-year-old woman with serious injuries

Woman, 72, badly hurt in B.C. grizzly bear attack
Woman, 72, badly hurt in B.C. grizzly bear attack
A 72-year-old woman has been seriously injured in a grizzly bear attack in a remote area northwest of Lillooet, B.C. A grizzly bear at the Zoo Sauvage de St-Felicien in Saint-Felicien, Que. Monday, Oct. 1, 2018.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
Writer

A 72-year-old woman attacked by a grizzly bear in a remote area of British Columbia's Interior has severe injuries, including a broken neck.

The Conservation Officer Service says it happened Sunday outside of Gold Bridge, about 50 kilometres northwest of Lillooet. 

The service says they believe it was a defensive attack by a female grizzly that had at least one cub with her.

David McKenzie, president of Pemberton Search and Rescue, said the woman's neck was broken and she has serious cuts to her face and arms. 

"Obviously, a result of the bear batting them around or wrestling with the bear," said McKenzie.

The service said it responded by helicopter with a three-member predator attack team, along with an emergency-room doctor. The woman was then airlifted to Vancouver General Hospital.

McKenzie said the active wildfire fighting in the area added more complications to the rescue mission, and they had to get permission from Transport Canada to land their helicopter in the area. 

Conservation officers returned to the site Monday to complete the investigation and retrieve the victim's personal items. 

The service said no bears had been removed or killed, and it would not set up any capture devices. 

Warning signs have been put up in the area as a precaution. The Conservation Officer Service said hikers should let others know about their travel plans and apply best practices for wildlife safety, including knowing what to do in an encounter. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 6, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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