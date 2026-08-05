A new Canadian coin is like a gold penny but it's worth more than just one cent
It features a maple leaf just like the penny.
The new Canadian coin is so similar to a penny, but fancier because it's gold.
It's also worth way more than just one cent!
Even though it's 2026, the Royal Canadian Mint already dropped the 2027 version of the Iconic Maple Leaf — Pure Gold Coin.
It's a small 99.99% pure gold coin with a half-gram weight and an 11-millimetre diameter.
The reverse side features a silver maple leaf that has intricate veining designed by Canadian artist Lisa Thomson-Khan.
According to the Mint, the maple leaf is one of the most popular coin themes because maples, specifically silver maple trees, are a symbol of Canada.
It's a tree that's "rooted in Canada's natural landscape and national identity," the Mint said.
The reverse proof finish of the coin, with a matte base and brilliant relief, ensures the maple leaf shines.
This new coin has a similar design to the penny, which has two maple leaves on a branch. It's also similar in size to the penny, which has a 19-millimetre diameter.
But the face value of the Iconic Maple Leaf — Pure Gold Coin is $1, so it's worth much more than a penny.
Iconic Maple Leaf Pure Gold Coin.Royal Canadian Mint
The obverse side of the coin features the effigy of King Charles III designed by Canadian artist Steven Rosati.
It also has engravings of "CHARLES III," "D. G. REX," AND "1 DOLLAR" along the outer edge.
Obverse of Iconic Maple Leaf Pure Gold Coin.Royal Canadian Mint
There is a limited mintage of 20,000 coins worldwide.
You won't find this coin in your change because it's not a circulation coin.
It costs $199.95 to buy from the Royal Canadian Mint boutique or online store, and it's "an affordable gold option for coin collectors" because of the small size.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.