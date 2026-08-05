A new Canadian coin is like a gold penny but it's worth more than just one cent

It features a maple leaf just like the penny.

penny in pile of canadian coins

Pile of Canadian coins.

Embe2006 | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

The new Canadian coin is so similar to a penny, but fancier because it's gold.

It's also worth way more than just one cent!

Even though it's 2026, the Royal Canadian Mint already dropped the 2027 version of the Iconic Maple Leaf — Pure Gold Coin.

It's a small 99.99% pure gold coin with a half-gram weight and an 11-millimetre diameter.

The reverse side features a silver maple leaf that has intricate veining designed by Canadian artist Lisa Thomson-Khan.

According to the Mint, the maple leaf is one of the most popular coin themes because maples, specifically silver maple trees, are a symbol of Canada.

It's a tree that's "rooted in Canada's natural landscape and national identity," the Mint said.

The reverse proof finish of the coin, with a matte base and brilliant relief, ensures the maple leaf shines.

This new coin has a similar design to the penny, which has two maple leaves on a branch. It's also similar in size to the penny, which has a 19-millimetre diameter.

But the face value of the Iconic Maple Leaf — Pure Gold Coin is $1, so it's worth much more than a penny.


reverse side of Iconic Maple Leaf Pure Gold Coin Iconic Maple Leaf Pure Gold Coin.Royal Canadian Mint

The obverse side of the coin features the effigy of King Charles III designed by Canadian artist Steven Rosati.

It also has engravings of "CHARLES III," "D. G. REX," AND "1 DOLLAR" along the outer edge.


obverse side of Iconic Maple Leaf Pure Gold Coin with king charles effigy Obverse of Iconic Maple Leaf Pure Gold Coin.Royal Canadian Mint

There is a limited mintage of 20,000 coins worldwide.

You won't find this coin in your change because it's not a circulation coin.

It costs $199.95 to buy from the Royal Canadian Mint boutique or online store, and it's "an affordable gold option for coin collectors" because of the small size.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

new coins royal canadian mint canadian coins
Canada Money
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

This Canadian coin looks like a fancy silver penny but is worth way more than one cent

It's a rare and exclusive coin!

This new Canadian coin looks like a fancy black penny and it's worth much more than one cent

It features leaves from the sugar maple tree.

This new Canadian coin looks like a loonie but it has a different animal and costs more than $1

The Royal Canadian Mint is the only mint in the world to offer a coin like this. 👀

18 rare Canadian coins you might have in your change that could be worth money someday

These coins are "more exclusive" than regular loonies and toonies.

The government of Canada class action lawsuit is accepting claims for the $8.7M settlement

You could be eligible to receive up to $5,000!

Ontario is home to a 'sixth great lake' with crystal water beaches and postcard-worthy towns

It's a summer oasis.

This Ontario park is a stunning summer gem with 20 km of silky beaches and a floating boardwalk

It's a beautiful spot to explore.

Ontario is home to Canada's best beach with silky sandbars and shimmering warm waters

Grab your goggles!

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, August 4 are out and there's a $20 million jackpot

Maxplus prizes have been won!

This government payment in August is giving more than $200 to some Canadians

The payment date is coming up.

Lloyd Robertson, one of Canada's most recognizable news anchors, dies at 92

Longtime CTV News anchor Lloyd Robertson dies

Police found blood on jacket Montreal girl was wearing when her body was found

Blood found on nine-year-old girl’s jacket

Hershey's chocolate is being recalled in Canada and here's which products are affected

You might have these items in your pantry.