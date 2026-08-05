Lloyd Robertson, one of Canada's most recognizable news anchors, dies at 92

Longtime CTV News anchor Lloyd Robertson dies
Longtime CTV News anchor Lloyd Robertson dies
CTV news anchor Lloyd Robertson holds a glass of celebratory champagne after his final newscast on Thursday Sept. 1, 2011. Robertson has died at age 92.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Writer

CTV News says Lloyd Robertson, its former lead anchor of more than three decades, has died at 92.

On its website, the network says his family confirmed the veteran journalist's death.

Robertson is one of Canada's most recognizable names in journalism, having covered historic moments such as the Quebec referendum, 9/11 and more than a dozen federal elections.

He served at the helm of one of the highest-rated nightly newscasts in the country, bidding viewers good night with his trademark sign-off: "That's the kind of day it's been."

Robertson joined CTV in 1976 and served as chief anchor and senior editor from 1984 to 2011.

Before that, he worked for two decades at the CBC and later anchored the public broadcaster's national news. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 4, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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