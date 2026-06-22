Montreal police say an officer was killed following shooting

Montreal police say an officer is dead
Montreal police say an officer is dead
A Montreal police badge is seen during a press conference in Montreal on Wednesday, March 18, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Writer

Montreal police say an officer has been killed after police responded to reports of shots fired in a central neighbourhood.

Jean-Pierre Brabant, police spokesman, says one other officer and a civilian were injured in the ongoing operation.

Police also said one suspect had been "neutralized," without providing further details.

Police have blocked off a residential street in the Côte-des-Neiges district. “We're asking everyone to avoid the sector. The situation is not under control," Brabant said. 

Public safety officials have issued an emergency alert about an armed and dangerous suspect in the area. The alert warns local residents to stay indoors and for people to avoid the area.

Quebec's Transport Department says it has closed sections of the Décarie expressway and other parts of the highway network in the central part of the city due to the ongoing police operation.

Officials have also closed a local metro station.

Domestic Security Minister Ian Lafrenière said on X, "my thoughts are with the families of the people injured."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 22, 2026.

By Erika Morris | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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