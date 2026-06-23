Montreal police, community mourns dead officer

Montreal community mourns dead officer
Montreal community mourns dead officer
Montreal police officer Mohamed Lamine Benredouane is shown in this social media posting provided by the Montreal Police department.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout-Montreal Police Department (Mandatory Credit)
Writer

Montreal police and the association representing officers are mourning the officer who was killed by an active shooter in Montreal on Monday. 

Police identified the officer as 34-year-old Mohamed Lamine Benredouane, who got his start with the force in 2021. 

A statement from the police force says his death is a great loss and he will be remembered for his sense of duty, devotion and professionalism. 

Yves Francoeur, head of the police brotherhood, said in a statement that Benredouane was a man of honour and courage who will never be forgotten. 

Police chief Fady Dagher choked up during a news conference on Monday when asked about the fallen officer. 

Dagher said he had met Benredouane a few times and that he was a great man and officer. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 23, 2026.

By Erika Morris | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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