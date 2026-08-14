Government of Canada is hiring nurses for jobs that pay close to $110,000 a year

You'll travel for work with these positions.

exterior of government of canada building with sign

Government of Canada building.

Erman Gunes | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

There are Government of Canada jobs for nurses in cities across the country.

You can make close to or more than $100,000 with these positions and get to travel for work.

Health Canada is currently accepting applications for an inventory that's used to staff full-time Occupational Health Nurse positions within the Public Service Occupational Health Program.

The jobs could be located in Victoria, Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Saskatoon, Regina, Winnipeg, Ottawa, Toronto, Montreal, Moncton, Halifax, and St. John's.

Health Canada's Public Service Occupational Health Program is the occupational health service provider for federal government departments and employees.

It includes Occupational Health Evaluation Services, Immunization and Screening of Communicable Disease, Occupational Health and Hygiene Guidance, and Superannuation Services.

The duties of this position include:

  • conducting occupational health evaluations
  • reviewing medical history and current health status and performing focused physical examinations
  • administering occupational health screening tests, including vision and hearing assessments
  • providing recommended immunizations and tuberculin skin testing
  • preparing and submitting occupational health evaluation reports
  • providing superannuation health evaluation services
  • collaborating with Occupational Health Medical Officers, Occupational Health Nurse Practitioners, and Occupational Health Nurses across Canada
  • delivering occupational health services at service centres, field offices, and federal government work locations
  • travelling to provide occupational health services at federal government work locations
  • ensuring occupational health services are delivered in accordance with professional standards, policies, and occupational health guidelines
  • participating in working groups and committees and assisting in the development of clinical policies and procedures

The salary for the Occupational Health Nurse position is $95,896 to $109,001 a year.

You must have a degree from a post-secondary institution specializing in nursing, nursing administration, nursing education or a relevant field, or a certificate or diploma in occupational health nursing from a post-secondary institution.

Also, you need a registered nurse license in good standing from the provincial regulatory body in a Canadian province.

It's required that you have at least one year of experience as a registered nurse in the direct provision of nursing clinical services.

You must be able to work four to five days per week at a Public Service Occupational Health Program location, travel for same-day, overnight and multiple-day trips, travel on planes, trains, cars, public transportation and ferries, and lift and carry equipment weighing up to 20 kilograms.

The deadline to submit an application for this Occupational Health Nurse inventory is April 1, 2027, at 2:59 a.m. ET.

Occupational Health Nurse

Salary: $95,896 to $109,001

Company: Health Canada

Location: Victoria, Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Saskatoon, Regina, Winnipeg, Ottawa, Toronto, Montreal, Moncton, Halifax, and St. John's

Who Should Apply: You must have a degree in nursing, nursing administration, nursing education or a relevant field from a post-secondary institution, or a certificate or diploma in occupational health nursing from a post-secondary institution.

Also, you need a registered nurse license in good standing from the provincial regulatory body in a Canadian province.

It's required that you have at least one year of experience as a registered nurse in the direct provision of nursing clinical services.

Apply Online

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

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CanadaMoney
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

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