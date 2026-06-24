9 government of Canada jobs for nurses that pay up to $40 an hour or $136,000 a year

Positions are located in Alberta, Ontario, and other provinces. 🩺

canada sign on government of canada building

Government of Canada building.

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Senior Writer

A lot of government of Canada jobs for nurses are open across the country.

These positions pay up to $40 an hour or $136,000 a year!

Some federal departments are currently hiring for nurse practitioner, community health nurse, registered nurse, clinical liaison nurse, and primary care nurse positions.

If you're looking for work, here's what you need to know about these high-paying jobs in nursing with the federal government.

Community Health Nurse — Practice Advisor

Salary: $99,042 to $115,426

Company: Indigenous Services Canada

Location: Calgary and Edmonton, AB

Who Should Apply: You must have a degree from a post-secondary institution with a specialization in nursing, nursing service administration, nursing education or another relevant specialty.

Also, you need to be a registered nurse or be eligible for registration in the province where the position is located.

You must have experience as a registered nurse providing nursing services in one or more of the following areas:

  • community health (public health or home and community care)
  • med surge
  • primary care
  • addiction and mental health
  • urgent or emergency care
  • acute or intensive care

A valid, unrestricted driver's license that allows you to drive a motor vehicle in Alberta is required.

You must be willing to be assigned to various communities, including remote locations and isolated posts, and be able to travel in small aircraft, off-road vehicles, and boats in various weather conditions.

Also, you need the ability to perform on-call duties, work after hours, and on weekends based on operational needs.

The closing date is July 2, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Apply On GC Jobs

Nurse Practitioner

Salary: $120,156 to $136,540

Company: Correctional Service Canada

Location: Campbellford, Gravenhurst, Kingston, and Kitchener, ON

Who Should Apply: You need a master's degree in nursing from a post-secondary institution with a specialization as a nurse practitioner.

Also, you must have a Registered Nurse Practitioner license in good standing from the provincial regulatory body in Ontario.

A valid CPR/AED level Basic Life Support (BLS) certification is required as well.

You must be able to work outside normal business hours with little or no notice and travel based on operational needs.

The closing date is July 8, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Apply On GC Jobs

Community Health Nurse

Salary: $95,896 to $109,001

Company: Indigenous Services Canada

Location: various locations in Saskatchewan

Who Should Apply: You need to be a registered nurse or be eligible for registration as a registered nurse in the province where the position is located.

Also, you must have experience as a registered nurse in one or more of the following areas:

  • community health
  • primary care clinic
  • acute care or intensive care
  • urgent care or emergency care

You must have a Basic Life Support (BLS) certification.

A valid, unrestricted driver's license that allows you to drive a motor vehicle in Saskatchewan is required.

You need to be able to travel by car to communities, work overtime on short notice, remain on travel status for extended periods, perform on-call duties, work after hours, and work weekends based on operational needs.

The closing date is February 12, 2027, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Apply On GC Jobs

Nurse Practitioner

Salary: $120,156 to $136,540

Company: Correctional Service Canada

Location: Drumheller, Edmonton, Grande Cache, Innisfail, Maskwacis, and Saskatoon

Who Should Apply: You must have a master's degree in nursing from a university with a specialization as a nurse practitioner.

Also, you need a Registered Nurse Practitioner license in good standing from the provincial regulatory body in the province where the position is located.

A minimum of five years of experience as a registered nurse is required, along with experience working in a collaborative practice within a multidisciplinary team.

You must have knowledge of the Principles of Primary Health Care, of the Nursing Standards of Practice, and in assessing, diagnosing, treating and managing a broad range of acute and chronic physical and mental health conditions as a nurse practitioner.

A valid CPR/AED level Basic Life Support (BLS) certification is required as well.

The closing date is August 17, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Apply On GC Jobs

Licensed/Registered Practical Nurse

Salary: $37.64 to $40.92 per hour

Company: National Defence

Location: Calgary, Cold Lake, Edmonton, Comox, Vancouver, Victoria, Winnipeg, Moncton, St. John's, Yellowknife, Greenwood, Halifax, Hamilton, Kingston, London, North Bay, Oshawa, Ottawa, Toronto, Trenton, Moose Jaw, and Regina

Who Should Apply: You need a post-secondary diploma from a practical nurse program.

Also, you must have active registration as a licensed or registered practical nurse in the province or territory where the position is located.

You need a minimum of two years of experience as a licensed or registered practical nurse providing nursing care to adults in an acute care, primary care, or community health setting.

Experience conducting health assessments, developing nursing care plans, and providing necessary nursing and follow-on interventions is required as well.

You must be able to work overtime, work flexible hours, work in a virtual environment (including delivering virtual care services) and travel on short notice.

The closing date is September 1, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Apply On GC Jobs

Clinical Liaison Nurse

Salary: $99,042 to $115,426

Company: Indigenous Services Canada

Location: Winnipeg, MB

Who Should Apply: You need a degree from a post-secondary institution with a specialization in nursing, nursing service administration, nursing education or another relevant specialty.

Also, you must be a registered nurse or be eligible for registration as a registered nurse in the province where the position is located.

Experience as a registered nurse is required in at least two of the following public health areas:

  • immunizations
  • treatment and case/contact management of sexually transmitted blood-borne infections and sexually transmitted infections
  • case and contact management of communicable disease control
  • tuberculosis
  • animal exposure management
  • well child follow-ups

You also need experience developing and delivering health-related group education sessions or training programs.

Knowledge of health issues in First Nations communities is required for this job.

You must be able to perform on-call duties, work overtime, and travel in small aircraft, off-road vehicles and boats in various weather conditions to remote and isolated communities.

The closing date is February 9, 2027, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Apply On GC Jobs

Licensed Practical Nurse/Registered Practical Nurse

Salary: $37.64 to $40.92 per hour

Company: Indigenous Services Canada

Location: remote and/or isolated communities in Manitoba and Ontario

Who Should Apply: You must be a licensed practical nurse or registered practical nurse, or be eligible for registration as a licensed practical nurse or registered practical nurse in a province where the position is located.

Experience providing healthcare services as a licensed practical nurse or registered practical nurse and applying basic nursing principles, techniques, and procedures is required.

You need to have a valid driver's license.

Also, you must be able to travel frequently in small aircraft, off-road vehicles, and boats in various weather conditions to remote and isolated communities, perform on-call duties, work after hours, and work weekends based on operational needs.

The closing date is November 12, 2026.

Apply Online

Primary Care Registered Nurse — Community Health Nurse

Salary: $95,896 to $109,001

Company: Indigenous Services Canada

Location: remote and/or isolated communities in Alberta, Manitoba and Ontario

Who Should Apply: You must be a registered nurse or be eligible for registration as a registered nurse in the province where the position is located.

Also, you must have experience as a registered nurse in one or more of the following areas:

  • acute care
  • urgent care
  • emergency care
  • intensive care

A valid driver's license is required for this position.

You must be able to travel frequently in small aircraft, off-road vehicles, and boats in various weather conditions to remote and isolated communities, perform on-call duties, work after hours, and work weekends based on operational needs.

The closing date is April 30, 2027.

Apply Online

Nurse Practitioner

Salary: $120,156 to $136,540

Company: Indigenous Services Canada

Location: remote and/or isolated communities in Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec

Who Should Apply: You must be a nurse practitioner or be eligible for registration as a nurse practitioner in a province where the position is located.

Also, you need experience as a registered nurse providing nursing services in one or more of the following areas:

  • acute care
  • intensive care
  • primary care clinic

A valid driver's license is required for this job.

You must be able to travel frequently in small aircraft, off-road vehicles, and boats in varied weather conditions to remote and isolated communities, perform on-call duties, work after hours, and work weekends based on operational needs.

The closing date is July 31, 2026.

Apply Online

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

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CanadaMoney
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

Government of Canada is hiring nurses for jobs that pay up to $136,000 a year and $40 an hour

Positions are available in many provinces. 🩺

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This federal department is hiring community health nurses. 🩺

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