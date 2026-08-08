The latest on the wildfire burning near Summerland, B.C.

The latest on the wildfire near Summerland, B.C.
The latest on the wildfire near Summerland, B.C.
The Bald Range wildfire west of Summerland, B.C., is shown in this Friday handout photo.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout — B.C. Wildfire Service (Mandatory Credit)
Writer

Thousands of residents in the British Columbia communities of Summerland and Peachland have been chased out of their homes by an explosive wildfire that sprang up Friday. 

Here is the latest on the wildfire that forced 20,000 to flee: 

10 a.m. PT

The District of Summerland declares a state of local emergency and orders the evacuation of the entire district.

The state of emergency also gives the district the authority to control travel in the area.

The district says the Bald Range Wildfire is a significant threat to the health, safety and welfare of residents.

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9:40 a.m. PT

A large section of B.C.’s southern Interior is under an orange air quality warning.

Wildfire smoke blankets the area from the border to the Cariboo region.

Environment Canada says some regions, including the Similkameen and the central and southern Okanagan, may see some relief from the smoke into the late evening and overnight into Sunday.

Lower grade yellow alerts also fan out over much of the southern part of province into the central Interior and to the east into Alberta.

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9:30 a.m. PT

Graham Statt, chief administrative officer with the District of Summerland, says power has been shut off to Summerland and there won’t be potable water to drink.

However, he says the water pressure remains strong and fire crews are using it to protect the area. 

Meanwhile,  an emergency reception centre has been set up in Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, south of Summerland. 

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8 a.m. PT

The BC Wildfire Service says airtankers are dropping fire retardant along the fire's eastern flank. 

But the wind is fanning the flames, carrying embers up to a kilometre ahead of the main body of the fire. 

The service says the fire behaviour became volatile and eventually compromised both the safety and efficiency of the tankers’ objectives. 

The Canadian Press 

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