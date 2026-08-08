B.C. wildfire forces entire District of Summerland to evacuate

B.C. wildfire triggers evacuation of Summerland
B.C. wildfire triggers evacuation of Summerland
Lights are seen illuminated on a boat and dock at a waterfront home as smoke from the Quilpituk Creek wildfire fills the air while the fire reflects off Okanagan Lake near Fintry, B.C., late Monday, August 3, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Writer

A dangerous new wildfire west of Summerland, B.C, has triggered an evacuation order for the entire district.

District officials issued the order, which went into effect at 12:10 a.m. local time, along with a declaration of a state of emergency.

The order states that the Bald Range Wildfire is a significant threat to the health, safety, and welfare of persons in the evacuation area. The district lists its population as 12,042, as of 2021.

The blaze was first reported at 5:30 p.m. Friday, but it has since exploded in size, burning 50 square kilometres.

The region's emergency information officer, Erick Thompson, said it was one of the "quickest-moving, fastest-growing" wildfires the area had seen.

While waiting for their property to be added to the evacuation zone earlier Friday night, Summerland homeowner Kerry Gold and her husband, Mike Elsinga, said they could see flames licking the skies beyond the mountains.

With the evacuation order now given, Gold's preparations -- their bags packed, cat-carrier standing by and plans to help a disabled friend in town -- should help ease their escape.

Elsinga added that you can't carry much, and after looking out for family, friends and pets, everything else is replaceable.

The Bald Range wildfire is just one of 104 active blazes in the province, and officials say an investigation into its cause remains ongoing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 8, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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