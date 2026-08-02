B.C.'s wildfire situation continues to flare up, with more blazes and evacuations

B.C.'s wildfire situation continues to flare up
B.C.'s wildfire situation continues to flare up
The Bradley Creek wildfire burns west of Vernon, B.C., in this Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026 handout photo.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - B.C. Wildfire Service (Mandatory Credit)
Writer

British Columbia's wildfires continue to threaten more and more communities, with almost 30 new wildfires added to the nearly 100 existing blazes over the last 24 hours.

Even if a wildfire is not threatening your community, the BC Wildfire Service is recommending that British Columbians be prepared if you need to leave quickly.

The agency says that includes registering for official community notifications, staying informed through trusted sources, discussing evacuation plans and knowing where to go.

Overnight, the Central Okanagan Emergency Management announced three new evacuation orders and four alerts triggered by the Bradley Creek wildfire, north of Kelowna, on the west side of Lake Okanagan.

The B-C Wildfire Service listed the 10-square-kilometre blaze as out of control and likely caused by human activity.

Even so, it said thunderstorms and gusty winds have played a significant role in the weekend's intensifying wildfire hazards, while also hindering suppression efforts.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 2, 2026

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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