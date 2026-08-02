WestJet flight attendants strike, as unpaid work remains sticking point
WestJet flight attendants are on strike, grounding planes on a busy summer travel weekend after the union and airline failed to reach a new contract overnight.
CUPE 8125 announced the strike shortly after a strike deadline passed.
Contract talks had been ongoing, in an effort to bridge the gaps between WestJet and CUPE WestJet Component, with the major stumbling block being the cabin crew's unpaid ground work.
In a media release from the union, President Alia Hussain said WestJet's latest offer didn't go far enough.
Reaction to the news came swiftly from Minister of Jobs Patty Hajdu, who said she was disappointed that no deal could be reached to avoid a disruption.
WestJet has not yet commented on the strike or the status of negotiations.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 2, 2026.
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