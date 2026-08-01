7 places in Vancouver that have wowed me the most since I moved from Toronto
Toronto could never...
There's no denying that Vancouver is one of the most beautiful cities in Canada. Between the mountains, the ocean, and the fact that you're surrounded by rainforest, it's pretty hard not to be impressed by this place. And that's just the natural scenery. Some of the neighbourhoods here have their own kind of magic, with streets, views and little pockets of beauty that still make me stop and stare.
Since moving here from Toronto by way of Prince Edward Island, there are still places in Vancouver that give me goosebumps every time I see them. The kind of places where I have a "wow, I can't believe I live here" moment. These are the spots that continue to remind me how special this city really is.
Kitsilano Beach
It's my favourite view of the city. It's my favourite neighbourhood. I mean, there's a reason everyone wants to live here. Kits has one of the best views in Vancouver — and I'd even argue, in the world. You get the mountains, the ocean, downtown and Stanley Park all in one panoramic view.
What I love most about Kits is that you can spend an entire day here and never get bored. You can hang out at the beach, go paddleboarding, grab a coffee, walk along the Seawall, browse the shops on West 4th, then head out for dinner and drinks, all within a few blocks. It's one of those neighbourhoods that just has everything and looks simply stunning.
Deep Cove
There's a reason movies and TV shows are often filmed in what locals call 'The Cove'. There's something undeniably cinematic about Deep Cove. From its little downtown lined with independent shops, cafés and cozy restaurants to its calm cove where you can paddleboard, kayak or go for a swim, it feels like a place that's been pulled straight out of a Hallmark movie (and oftentimes it is!).
Every time I visit, I forget I'm still within the Vancouver area. It feels like you've escaped the city without actually going very far, and it's the kind of place that reminds you why so many people dream of living on the West Coast.
Stanley Park Seawall
I know: it's touristy AF. But it's also where locals go to jog, walk and cycle on weekends or after work. It's cliché for a reason because this is exactly why people move to Vancouver. You get all the perks of the outdoors and some of the best views in the country without having to leave the city.
It's the quintessential Vancouver experience: throw on your athleisure, grab a coffee, get outside and spend a few hours surrounded by ocean, mountains and towering trees. It doesn't matter how many times I do the Seawall; it never gets old.
VanDusen Botanical Gardens
Maybe I'm a little biased because it was one of the first places I visited when I came to Vancouver. But honestly? I don't think so. VanDusen Botanical Garden is special no matter what time of year you visit. Whether you're there to see the spring blooms start to appear, wander through the gardens on a summer afternoon, or check out the Christmas light festival, there's something magical about this place.
It's one of those spots in Vancouver where you can slow down, take a breath and forget you're still in the middle of the city. It's peaceful, beautiful and one of the places I recommend to anyone visiting Vancouver for the first time.
Queen Elizabeth Park
I've lived in New York, so I thought nothing could compare to Central Park. And while Queen Elizabeth Park is definitely smaller, it still has that "wait, what is this doing here in the middle of the city?" kind of vibe.
The view is unbeatable, though. You get the mountains, the city skyline and that classic Vancouver scenery all in one place—and yes, I'd even argue it holds its own against Manhattan views. You can walk around, have a picnic, play tennis or basketball, and even golf here too. It's one of those places where you can spend an afternoon without even realizing you're still in the city.
Spanish Banks Beach
I grew up around Ontario beaches, but nothing prepared me for a Vancouver beach day where you're sitting in the sand looking at snow-capped mountains across the water. That never gets old.
Never mind the fact that behind you are some of the most gorgeous (and most expensive) homes in the city, perched along the cliffs. It's the kind of view that makes you have a serious pinch-me moment and almost makes you understand the ridiculously high rent here. Almost.
Gastown
I mean, say what you will about Gastown and the Downtown Eastside. There's a lot of conversation around the area, and much of it is completely valid. But regardless of the headlines, there's no denying that Gastown is one of the most interesting parts of downtown when it comes to architecture, character and history.
For a moment, you can forget you live in a condo-saturated city and feel like you're in a true metropolitan neighbourhood, surrounded by restaurants, bars and shops that actually feel distinct. It's another side of Vancouver that's often overlooked— the part that's not just a mountain and beach city, but a city city.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.