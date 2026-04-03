I visited Vancouver as an East Coaster and it honestly felt like a different country
Here's what surprised me most.👇
As an East Coast Canadian, I'm slightly embarrassed to admit it took me 30 years to finally visit the West Coast. Growing up in New Brunswick, it was sometimes cheaper to fly to Europe than across the country — so more often than not, I chose to go overseas instead.
This past summer, I had the opportunity to visit Vancouver with my family, and it was incredibly fulfilling to finally explore a part of Canada I had heard so much about but never experienced. I didn't realize just how different it would feel from the East Coast, and I had a lot of fun noticing those differences along the way.
Here are a few things that stood out to me. Some were expected, others completely caught me off guard.
The ocean hits completely different on the West Coast
Before I even landed in British Columbia, I noticed how different the ocean looked from the airplane. The colour immediately stood out — much greener, more like Caribbean waters, compared to the dark grey Atlantic I'm used to back home.
On the ground, it also felt different. The Atlantic feels rough, windy, and unpredictable, while the West Coast is calmer, almost meditative. Even the smell of salt and the sounds of seagulls felt quieter.
Wellness and the outdoors aren't just hobbies — they're an identity
On the East Coast, people clearly love being outdoors. They hike, swim, and escape to nature, but it feels like just one part of life, not the whole story. It enhances life rather than defines it.
Within that week, it was obvious that wellness and the outdoors are more than activities — they are part of how people identify themselves. Arc'teryx and Patagonia were everywhere, giving the impression that people had either just finished cycling or were about to hit the trails.
Days seemed organized around trail runs or fitness classes, and the city itself appeared designed to support that lifestyle.
People are friendly, but more reserved than back East
People in Vancouver are friendly, just in a quieter way than I am used to — and it is refreshing. On the East Coast, it's the norm to strike up a full conversation with a stranger and leave a place having heard someone's life story. West Coasters are polite and kind, but they keep to themselves more.
It's not unfriendly, just more focused on giving others their space. It's a different social energy, one I think East Coasters could actually take note of — because although well-meaning, our friendliness can sometimes feel intrusive.
It's a modern city that somehow still feels alive
Personally, I am not usually drawn to cities made up mostly of tall grey buildings. No offence, but this might be a slight dig at Toronto. I just do not get the hype. I tend to prefer places that feel lived-in, with historic buildings and character. Back home on the East Coast, the oldest cities have charm that I love.
What makes Vancouver different is that even though it is sleek, it does not feel cold or impersonal. The streets have life, and the neighbourhoods feel distinct rather than cookie-cutter. The city is unapologetically multicultural in a natural, celebrated way. Different languages, cuisines, and cultural influences are everywhere. Infrastructure works without sacrificing personality, and that balance was a pleasant surprise to me.
Nature isn't something you escape to — it's just built in
What stood out most was how seamlessly nature is woven into the city. You have glass buildings, convenient transit, and everything you expect from a major city, but mountains, water, and forests are visible everywhere.
It doesn't feel necessary to leave the city to get outside. I spent the morning paddleboarding off a boat-access-only island, then by noon I was having lunch on a patio at Granville Island. You can shop downtown and walk over to Stanley Park without even realizing you're still in the city.
On the East Coast, nature usually feels separate — something you have to plan a drive or day trip for. In Vancouver, it is just there.
I will always be an East Coast girl, and there were moments during the trip when I could actually imagine myself living next to the Pacific. Being in a city where nature was always in my peripheral was energizing, and I loved how being outside never felt like an effort.
Even so, the Atlantic will always feel familiar in a way nothing else does and will always be my Canadian choice of home. The familiar coastlines and the slower, less-refined flow back home are grounding. Visiting Vancouver reminded me how diverse Canada is and how easy it can be to forget, and sometimes it takes stepping outside your own backyard to appreciate just how different and amazing another part of the country can be.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.