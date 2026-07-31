You're not a true Canadian unless you've done at least 7 of these 11 stunning road trips
How many have you done? 🚗
When it comes to scenic road trips, Canada has plenty to offer. From winding coastal highways and towering mountain passes to charming small towns and sparkling lakes, there's no shortage of incredible scenery to take in from behind the wheel.
Some road trips, however, just feel like a rite of passage for any Canadian. Passing iconic mountain ranges and traversing through some of the country's oldest and prettiest national parks are drives you never forget.
How many can you check off your list? From epic multi-day drives to scenic routes that make you want to pull over every five minutes for a photo, here are 11 stunning Canadian road trips you need to experience at least once.
Icefields Parkway
Location: Alberta
Why You Need To Go: Located in the Canadian Rockies, the Icefields Parkway is a scenic drive with easy access to glaciers, peaks and sweeping mountain valleys.
Spanning 232 kilometres along Alberta's Highway 93 between Lake Louise and Jasper, the route follows the Continental Divide through rugged wilderness and rocky mountain terrain, and through both Banff and Jasper national parks.
Along the way, you'll come across emerald lakes, cascading waterfalls, incredible viewpoints and an abundance of beautiful scenery.
Stop for hiking opportunities in Banff National Park, and don't miss a visit to the iconic Lake Louise. In Jasper National Park, don't miss Athabasca Falls, one of the most famous falls in the Canadian Rockies.
Cabot Trail
Location: Nova Scotia
Why You Need To Go: The Cabot Trail on Cape Breton Island is known as one of the world's most scenic drives, offering some of the most spectacular views in the country.
Stretching 298 kilometres, the route climbs forested plateaus and weaves its way past enchanting valleys, rolling hills and stunning coastal views.
There's so much to see and do along the way. Plan several days to fully explore the drive's coastlines, including whale-watching, mountain hiking, and plenty of opportunities to dine on fresh seafood.
As part of the drive takes you through the iconic Cape Breton Highlands National Park, be sure to make a stop at the Skyline Trail, where you can enjoy a scenic hike and may even be able to spot whales breaching offshore.
Sea to Sky Highway
Location: B.C.
Why You Need To Go: Stretching between Vancouver and Whistler and totalling about 713 kilometres, the Sea to Sky Highway is often referred to as one of the most beautiful drives in the world.
Located within a UNESCO Biosphere Region, the scenic highway -- also known as Highway 99 -- winds past hiking trails, beaches, provincial parks, and stunning viewpoints with plenty of history and culture along the way.
Towns and villages like Horseshoe Bay, Pemberton, and Brackendale make for scenic stops along the route. Near Squamish, don't miss a visit to Shannon Falls, B.C.'s third-tallest waterfall, where you can get incredible up-close views of the rushing cascade.
Be sure to also make time for stops at Britannia Beach, where you'll find incredible mountain views and fjords, and the Sea-to-Sky gondola, which will take you 885 metres above sea level.
Gaspesie Tour
Location: Quebec
Why You Need To Go: This epic loop follows Quebec's Route 132 around the Gaspé Peninsula, covering about 885 kilometres and taking you past rugged coastlines, towering cliffs and charming seaside villages.
The route begins in the Kamouraska region, where you'll find attractions like the Saguenay–St. Lawrence Marine Park, one of the best places in the world to observe whales, and Parc de la Pointe, where you can see one of the most beautiful sunsets in the world.
Along the way, you’ll encounter some of the region’s biggest attractions, including the iconic Percé Rock and the dramatic landscapes of Forillon National Park.
Dinosaur Trail
Location: Alberta
Why You Need To Go: Alberta is world-famous for its dinosaurs, so taking the Dinosaur Trail to explore the province's top dino destinations is a must-do.
Visit Alberta's badlands to feel instantly transported back in time. Along the way, you'll come to Drumheller, a small town known as the "Dinosaur Capital of the World," which also offers guided ghost tours and plenty of kitschy photo ops.
Spend some time exploring the famous hoodoos, otherworldly stacked sandstone columns that look like something from another planet.
You can also check out an 82-metre-tall T-Rex looming over the centre of town, and pay a visit to the Royal Tyrell Museum, which features one of the world's biggest exhibits of prehistoric life.
Don't miss a visit to the supposedly haunted Last Chance Saloon in the ghost town of Wayne, which has a population of just 82 people.
Fundy Coast
Location: New Brunswick
Why You Need To Go: This scenic drive leads you on a breathtaking voyage along the wild Bay of Fundy coastline.
Stretching 330 kilometres, the route includes incredible coastal views, iconic points of interest, and plenty to do and see along the way.
On the drive, you'll pass charming small towns, coastal cities and impressive natural wonders, including Fundy National Park, the sea caves of St. Martins, the bustling city of Saint John and the resort town of St. Andrews by-the-Sea.
A must-visit on the route is the iconic Hopewell Rocks, where you can marvel at towering sea stacks and see the world's highest tides.
Be sure to leave some time to spend in Saint John, where you'll find charming boutiques, bistros, cozy cafes, cocktail bars, and tons of history.
Viking Trail
Location: Newfoundland
Why You Need To Go: This 526-kilometre road trip snakes along the northern peninsula coast of Newfoundland, delivering incredible beauty along the way.
The trail begins at Deer Lake, travelling through Gros Morne National Park, where you'll find land-locked fjords, 2,000-foot waterfalls, and billion-year-old cliffs.
On the way, you'll pass coastal towns and scenic communities like St. Anthony, a town where 10,000-year-old icebergs float by.
The route ends in L’Anse aux Meadows, the only authenticated Viking site in North America.
Points East Coastal Drive
Location: PEI
Why You Need To Go: A must-do on Prince Edward Island, the Points East Coastal Drive is a 475-kilometre route of red cliffs, cute fishing villages, and pristine beaches.
The route is the perfect way to discover hiking and cycling trails on the island, visit local artisan shops, and immerse yourself in PEI's signature small-town culture.
On the route, you can experience Prince Edward Island's famous "singing" sands at Basin Head Provincial Park, or feel like you've made it to the edge of the world at the stunning East Point Lighthouse.
Be sure not to miss Greenwich in Prince Edward Island National Park, where you can hike along a floating boardwalk and see the biggest sand dunes in the province.
Georgian Bay Coastal Route
Location: Ontario
Why You Need To Go: The Georgian Bay Coastal Route will take you through some of Ontario's most scenic islands and shorelines.
From southern Ontario, the route begins in Tobermory, where you can explore Bruce Peninsula National Park, the Grotto and Fathom Five National Marine Park.
The route also leads to Sudbury, where you can visit the Big Nickel, and Killarney, where you can visit the iconic Killarney Provincial Park.
Along the drive, don't miss a visit to Algonquin Provincial Park, home to more than 2,400 lakes with crystal-clear waters perfect for swimming or paddling.
Dempster Highway
Location: Yukon
Why You Need To Go: Canada’s only all-season public road to cross the Arctic Circle, the Dempster Highway is a 740- kilometre drive that delivers some of the most beautiful scenery on the planet.
The route starts near Dawson City and heads north to Inuvik in the Northwest Territories. Home of the Klondike Gold Rush, Dawson City today boasts a mix of arts, culture, wilderness and history, and will transport visitors back in time with its historical streets.
Along the route, you can also try your hand at gold panning at the original gold strike site at the Discovery Claim National Historic Site, then catch one of the best views in the region at the Midnight Dome.
The drive also passes through Tombstone Territorial Park, a unique wilderness spot offering sub-arctic landscapes, wildlife viewing, hiking and scenic vistas.
Thousand Islands Parkway
Location: Ontario
Why You Need To Go: The Thousand Islands Parkway in Ontario is a scenic route that offers gorgeous views of the St. Lawrence River and the Thousand Islands and plenty of interesting stops.
Beginning in Kingston, you can travel to Gananoque to connect with the Thousand Island Parkway. The waterfront village is a beautiful spot to stop, with crystal-clear waters and charming streets.
Along the route, you'll find some of the world’s best freshwater scuba diving in Brockville, with century-old shipwrecks and statues located along the bottom of the river for enthusiasts to explore.
The city is also a gateway to the 1000 Islands. Here, 1000 Islands and Seaway Cruises departs several times daily from Blockhouse Island.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.