This 6.5-km Hike In Nova Scotia Takes You Along A Beautiful Boardwalk Overlooking The Ocean

The boardwalk trail offers views of the sea, mountains and wildlife! 🌊☀️

People standing on the Skyline Trail boardwalk with the mountains and ocean in the background.

There are so many beautiful hikes in Nova Scotia including Skyline Trail with its stunning views of the sea, beautifully rugged terrain and abundant wildlife.

Skyline Trail is located in Cape Breton Highlands National Park, one of the "most enchanting places" in Canada where the mountains meet the ocean that's bordered by the famous Cabot Trail.

Skyline is categorized as an easy hike that takes about two to three hours to complete — that is, of course, if you don't count the time spent being mesmerized by the sparkling ocean and the roaming wildlife.

If you're planning on hiking this trail, it's easy but it's also quite long at 6.5 kilometres for the return hike and 8.2 kilometres for the full loop.

The return hike is suitable for almost all skill levels but the back part of the loop is rugged.

Skyline Trail features a headland cliff, a narrow piece of land stretching from a coastline into the sea, that boasts spectacular views of the crystal blue ocean from the boardwalk.

You can watch for whales from the viewing decks on the trail as they swim in the Gulf of St. Lawrence and spot moose, bald eagles, bears and birds that roam there.

Also, you get an eagle's eye view of the Cabot Trail as it winds around the mountain!

Since the plants on the headland are very and easily damaged, you have to stay on the boardwalk. Also, dogs aren't allowed on the trail because they disturb the wildlife specifically moose and bears.

Before you head out, there are admission fees for the national park that you should remember. The cost is $8.50 for adults (18 to 64 years old), $7.25 for seniors (65 years or older) and $16.75 for families or groups of seven in a single vehicle.

Youth aged 6 to 17 years old can enter the park for free.

Happy exploring!

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

