9 Unmissable Things To Do In Nova Scotia This Summer That'll Make You Feel Like You're Abroad
Take a scenic drive with views of the coast and stargaze at the beach!
The east coast is calling! If you're looking for summer adventures in Canada's Ocean Playground, look no further. There are tons of magical things to do in Nova Scotia that you'll definitely want to put on your list.
The province offers stunning beaches that look like they belong in another country, beautiful rugged coastlines, historic towns and lighthouses to explore, as well as an endless number of fun activities that are perfect for both tourists and locals alike.
From stargazing at Lawrencetown Beach to visiting a beautiful Victorian garden, here are nine things to do in Nova Scotia this summer that you won't want to miss out on.
Spend the day at Carters Beach
Location: Port Mouton, NS
Why You Need To Go: With its soft white sand and crystal-clear turquoise water, you'd be forgiven for thinking this beach was actually in the Mediterranean and not in Canada.
Carters Beach is actually made up of three crescent beach areas and offers a chance to feel like you've left the country — no expensive plane ticket required.
Walk through Lunenburg
Location: Lunenburg, NS
Why You Need To Go: Old Town Lunenburg has been designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site for being a well-preserved example of a British Colonial settlement in North America.
Here, you can see colourful buildings from the 18th and 19th centuries and go on walking tours to learn more about the town's rum-running history.
You can also hike the Ovens Natural Park trail, which will lead you to a series of breathtaking sea caves.
Visit Peggy's Cove
Location: Peggy's Cove, NS
Why You Need To Go: An iconic Nova Scotia attraction, Peggy's Cove is a stunning area where you can see the historic lighthouse built in 1915, watch waves crash along the coastline and explore the rocks.
Peggy's Cove is an active fishing village, and you can even go on a tour of the area. Keep your eyes peeled while you explore, because you might spot whales or seals just off the coast!
Explore the Cabot Trail
Location: Cape Breton Island, NS
Why You Need To Go: This 298-kilometre trail is a mix of stairs, roads and paths and takes you on a magical journey filled with coastal views, enchanting valleys and rolling hills that may remind you of the Scottish Highlands.
Along the way are plenty of things to do, like the Cape Breton Highlands National Park, and places to eat where you can try classic east coast foods like lobster and chowder.
Tour downtown Dartmouth
Location: Dartmouth, NS
Why You Need To Go: Dartmouth offers one-of-a-kind gourmet restaurants, eclectic and chic stores, parks and galleries to discover and more.
A go-to spot for both tourists and locals, downtown Dartmouth is just a short ferry ride from downtown Halifax, so you could easily explore both areas in the same day!
See blooms in the Halifax Public Gardens
Location: Halifax, NS
Why You Need To Go: This stunning Victorian garden feels like it's enchanted, with a charming gazebo, ornate wrought iron gates and two storybook bridges surrounded by lush greenery.
There are tons of colourful blooms to take in as you walk through the area, and you'll feel like you've stepped right into The Secret Garden.
Catch northern lights at Martinique Beach
Location: East Petpeswick, NS
Why You Need To Go: It may come as a surprise that there are actually tons of places around Nova Scotia where you can see the northern lights.
When auroral activity is strong enough, you can see the lights from spots all over the province. Seeing the lights over Martinique Beach will make you feel like you've left Canada for Norway or Iceland.
Look down, not up, to find the aurora, as the lights will be low on the northern horizon.
Hike in Taylor Head Provincial Park
Location: Spry Bay, NS
Why You Need To Go: Taylor Head Provincial Park looks like it would be a tropical destination rather than a park in Canada.
The stunning area is home to just under 15 kilometres of trails to explore, with boardwalks that will lead you to secluded white sand beaches and tons of interesting geological features and scenic views.
Stargaze at Lawrencetown Beach
Location: East Lawrencetown, NS
Why You Need To Go: Nova Scotia has some of the darkest skies and brightest stars in North America, meaning there are tons of great places to stargaze in the province.
Lawrencetown Beach is the perfect place to see some stars while you listen to the calming waves of the ocean after a day of surfing or sunbathing.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.