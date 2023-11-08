10 Places For Stargazing In Canada With Views Of Stars, Meteor Showers & Northern Lights
No telescope is required! 💫
The best places for stargazing in Canada were ranked and you'll get stunning views of the cosmos at all of these spots!
Whether you want to see stars, planets, meteor showers, or even the northern lights, there are breathtaking locations to view the displays.
In a study released in 2022, travel experts at Next Vacay looked at Instagram hashtags, air pollution levels, overall star visibility and more at Canada's national parks to figure out the best spots to stargaze.
Not only have they been named "stargazing hotspots" in Canada but they are also the most Instagrammable destinations for stargazers.
The national parks that made this ranking are located all over the country in B.C., Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario and New Brunswick.
A few of the top 10 spots have even been designated as dark sky preserves by the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada, which means they are protected from light pollution so it's easier to see the stars.
Since these places aren't too close to city lights or are entirely protected from light pollution, you'll be able to see stars, planets, constellations, meteor showers, the northern lights and even the Milky Way galaxy.
Here are the best places for stargazing in Canada that you can visit if you want breathtaking views of the cosmos. Plus, you won't need a telescope!
Banff National Park
Location: Banff, AB
Why You Need To Go: Banff is Canada's first national park and boasts soaring mountains, brilliantly blue lakes and diverse wildlife.
It has been ranked as the number one spot for stargazing in Canada and you can see stars, meteor showers and the northern lights!
Glacier National Park
Location: Revelstoke, BC
Why You Need To Go: Glacier National Park is located between Yoho and Mount Revelstoke National Parks and is open year-round for visitors.
With minimal amounts of light pollution, this park is a great place to take in the stunning celestial show that happens in the sky every night when the sun goes down.
Jasper National Park
Location: Jasper, AB
Why You Need To Go: Jasper National Park has glaciers, lakes, waterfalls, mountains and canyons extending for more than 11,000 square kilometres.
It's ranked as the third most in-demand stargazing spot in the country. Pyramid Lake and Mount Edith Cavell were also named as prime locations for seeing the cosmos in the park!
Yoho National Park
Location: Field, BC
Why You Need To Go: Yoho National Park has some of the darkest star-studded skies in the country with no light pollution to get in the way.
Also, Emerald Lake is a top spot to set up for a night of stargazing as you not only get stunning views of the night sky but also of the beautiful lake.
Waterton Lakes National Park
Location: Waterton Park, AB
Why You Need To Go: Waterton Lakes National Park is recognized by the International Dark-Sky Association as an International Dark Sky Park.
Some of the best places to see the stars in the park are Cameron Bay, Red Rock Parkway and The Bison Paddock overlook. You'll be able to spot the moon, planets, constellations, the Milky Way and even Jupiter's moons!
Fundy National Park
Location: Alma, NB
Why You Need To Go: At Fundy National Park, you can walk on the ocean floor during the day when the tide recedes and then get ready for a night of amazing views of the cosmos.
It's a dark sky preserve so it's one of the best places in Canada to explore the night sky with millions of stars visible to the naked eye, no telescope needed.
Riding Mountain National Park
Location: Onanole, MB
Why You Need To Go: Riding Mountain National Park has 3,000 square kilometres of nature to explore and it boasts windswept grasslands, lakes and forests.
Plus, there is a seemingly endless night sky to explore as well!
Elk Island National Park
Location: Fort Saskatchewan, AB
Why You Need To Go: Since Elk Island National Park is also a dark sky preserve, you can sit back, relax and enjoy the starry night sky that's free of light pollution.
Parks Canada calls it "an exquisite spot" to see stars, meteor showers and the northern lights.
Bruce Peninsula National Park
Location: Tobermory, ON
Why You Need To Go: Bruce Peninsula National Park has woodland trails, turquoise waters, a limestone coast and a brilliant night sky.
Since it's a dark sky preserve, the park is guaranteed to be a perfect place for stargazing if it's a clear night.
Pacific Rim National Park Reserve
Location: Ucluelet, BC
Why You Need To Go: Not only can you ride the waves, hike through rainforests and walk along the beach during the day but you can also get fantastic views of the starry sky at night in Pacific Rim National Park Reserve.
That is if there are no clouds to block your view, of course!
