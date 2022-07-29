Perseids Are One Of The Best Meteor Showers & Here's How To See Shooting Stars In Canada
Keep your eyes on the night sky in early August! 💫
The Perseids are one of the best meteor showers of the year and you can see the stunning celestial show in August from all over Canada.
According to EarthSky, the Perseid meteor shower is "rich and steady" throughout early August and the meteors are colourful with "persistent trains."
That's what makes it a top-tier meteor shower and one of the best that can be seen in the Northern Hemisphere.
For the Perseids in 2022, the predicted peak is on August 13.
This year, the full moon is crashing the party and will be up in the sky all night during the meteor shower's peak.
Don't lose hope though, you'll still be able to catch meteors streaking through the skies.
Since the meteor shower gradually rises to its peak you can actually watch for shooting stars in the week before the peak when there is less moonlight!
The Perseids are stronger overnight when the late night turns into the early morning so the best views are just before dawn.
If you want to try and catch a few shooting stars, it's recommended that you start watching the night sky in early August from the late evening into dawn.
Usually, the Perseids put on a spectacular show with 90 or more meteors per hour when the sky is dark and the moon isn't out.
While you won't be able to see as many meteors this year because of the moonlight, it'll still be a pretty remarkable sight!
Outdoor marketplace Hipcamp has shared tips for stargazing during a meteor shower.
You should find a dark place to watch, let your eyes adjust to the darkness, lookg anywhere in the sky for shooting stars and spend at least an hour watching.
If you're wondering what meteor showers are the best for viewing in Canada, the Canadian Space Agency said the greatest ones are the Quadrantids in January, the Perseids in August and the Geminids in December.
