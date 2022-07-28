This Ontario Park Is Hosting A Magical Stargazing Event & You Can Watch A Meteor Shower
You can get lost in the night sky.💫🔭
Summer stargazing is about to get even more spectacular with the Perseids meteor shower taking over the night sky this August and you can watch it with the pros.
Algonquin Provincial Park is hosting "A Grand Tour of the Night Sky" on August 12 and 13 and you can learn how to properly stargaze in Ontario while chatting about ancient astronomy and much more.
Four Corners Algonquin is a "dark sky friendly site and registered observatory" and it's an ideal place to take a tour of the star-studded sky with an astrophysicist on hand.
You will feel like you're in space as you gaze up at a clear sky full of stars. Scientific minds, including local astrophysicist Caroline El-Khoury, will interpret the amazing views of space as you enjoy them.
You will gaze through a telescope and open your eyes to a new world. There are so many things you can learn and explore such as why the Perseids meteor shower happens each year, what it takes to become an astronomer and if we’ll ever make the jump to hyperspace like the Millennium Falcon.
From the facts like how planets are formed to how ancient people used the constellations as guides and the tales they told about them, this event will fill you with wonder.
All you need to do is show up to enjoy nature's light show. The site recommends that guests bring a blanket to sit on, bug spray and their questions about space. Each ticket is $25 per person or you can grab a family rate for $50 (for up to six people from the same household).
Ontario is home to other dark sky preserves which are also great spots to enjoy the meteor shower. If you can't make it to Algonquin Park you can also view the sky in parks such as Point Pelee National Park.
Stargazing in Algonquin: A grand tour of the night sky
Price: $25 individual ticket, $50 family rate (up to 6 members)
When: August 12 and 13, 2022
Address: Four Corners Algonquin, 29924 ON-60, Whitney, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can level up your stargazing with a guided tour of the night sky in a dark sky observatory during a meteor shower.
